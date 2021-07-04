Hardhats run out of late magic in extra-innings loss at Firecracker Tournament

The Hardhats got on the board first when Jenson smacked an RBI-double to right field for a 1-0 lead, but Thunder Academy answered in the third with back-to-back RBI-doubles to pull ahead 2-1.

Jed Sullivan, pinch-running, evened the score in the fifth when he scored from third on a catcher error before Good scored the go-ahead run on a hard-hit ball from Jensen that the opposing shortstop couldn't handle. Thunder Academy tied it in the sixth on a shortstop error, but Post 22 once again moved out in front when Good laced a two-run single to left for a 5-3 lead.

Scherbenske remained on the mound to begin the seventh with a chance to close out the victory, but was taken out after allowing a single and pegging his next batter to put two on with one out. Wilson Kieffer entered in relief and gave up four runs to keep the game going.

The Hardhats loaded the bases in their half of the seventh with two outs, bringing up the power threat Jake Goble, but on an overthrow from the Thunder Academy pitcher back to the mound that rolled into the outfield, Jensen scored from third and Ryker Henne scored from second to level the game and send things into extra innings for the second straight night.