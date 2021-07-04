Hardhats run out of late magic in extra-innings loss at Firecracker Tournament

It was a low-scoring affair Friday night, until it wasn't.
After Rapid City Post 22 pitcher Drew Scherbenske was taken out of a 3-3 ballgame with two runners on in the top of the seventh, Thunder Academy rallied for four runs to pull ahead with a chance to close out a win.
The Hardhats rallied themselves, taking advantage of a botched throw from the catcher to the pitcher, scoring two runs to send the contest into extra innings, where the Thunder regained the lead and its opponent failed to answer, as Post 22 dropped a 9-7 result at the Firecracker Tournament at Black Hills Surgical Hospital in a game that ended at 11:58 p.m.
"We did not close. Way too many mistakes, and when you play good teams like this, the team that makes the last mistake loses, and we are making the last mistake," Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. "What I told our guys is, we are getting better, and we're going to figure this out."
Harrison Good and Jake Jenson both collected two hits with two RBIs and one run, while Jenson added a double and Bransen Kuehl also doubled. Scherbenske finished with 10 strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five runs on fours hits and walking two.
"Drew was awesome. He gave us exactly what we needed. He just ran out of pitches," Torve said. "He kept us in the game, he gave us a chance and he did everything we asked."
The Hardhats got on the board first when Jenson smacked an RBI-double to right field for a 1-0 lead, but Thunder Academy answered in the third with back-to-back RBI-doubles to pull ahead 2-1.
Jed Sullivan, pinch-running, evened the score in the fifth when he scored from third on a catcher error before Good scored the go-ahead run on a hard-hit ball from Jensen that the opposing shortstop couldn't handle. Thunder Academy tied it in the sixth on a shortstop error, but Post 22 once again moved out in front when Good laced a two-run single to left for a 5-3 lead.
Scherbenske remained on the mound to begin the seventh with a chance to close out the victory, but was taken out after allowing a single and pegging his next batter to put two on with one out. Wilson Kieffer entered in relief and gave up four runs to keep the game going.
The Hardhats loaded the bases in their half of the seventh with two outs, bringing up the power threat Jake Goble, but on an overthrow from the Thunder Academy pitcher back to the mound that rolled into the outfield, Jensen scored from third and Ryker Henne scored from second to level the game and send things into extra innings for the second straight night.
Thunder Academy took the lead in the eighth with another round of back-to-back RBI-doubles, then held off a late push by Post 22 as the host put two runners on with two outs, but a strikeout ended the comeback effort.
"The competitive spirit is there. We've got that figured out," Torve said. "We never gave up. Competitive at-bats, competitive baserunning, but we there are a lot of other things we need to figure out."
The Hardhats will finish the Firecracker Tournament on Sunday. Their seeding and opponent was not finalized at press time.
