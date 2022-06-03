Hardhats score monumental win over Laramie, remain unbeaten at Veterans Classic

Laramie put plenty of runners on base Friday night, but just couldn’t bring enough home.

Behind a strong defensive performance from Rapid City Post 22, led by a solid backstop outing from catcher Jacob Solano, the Rangers left 11 on base, eight in scoring position, in a 7-3 loss to the Hardhats on Day 2 of the Veterans Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“That was a good one,” said Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve, whose team is now 3-0 in the tournament.

The Hardhats (15-9), who picked up their eighth straight win after beating Miles City 8-0 in four and a half innings earlier in the day, got their bats going again with 10 hits, including a two-out, four-run rally in the fourth inning.

They were facing the Rangers’ (14-8) ace in southpaw Brandon Chavez, who entered the game with a 1.48 earned-run average. He lasted four innings, surrendering all seven runs and 10 hits while walking two and striking out five on 99 pitches.

“We just swung the bats tremendously, just tremendous approaches at the plate. We’ve had good approaches at the plate in this tournament, but that was the best this year,” Torve said. “That guy was good, and we barreled a lot of balls, we were aggressive and had excellent competitive at-bats, and it paid off tonight.”

Hayden Holec collected four RBIs for Post 22 in a 2-for-4 performance that included a triple. Zeke Farlee and Mars Sailer, the first two hitters in the lineup, both went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Harrison Good also had a two-hit night.

The Hardhats continued their prolific two-out scoring, earning their final five runs with one out remaining. Torve admitted he doesn’t know where that ability comes from.

“If I knew, we’d bottle it and make sure they did it every day, but we just competed,” he said. “We went out there, we knew (Chavez) was good and we just said, we’re not going to let him beat us.”

Starting pitcher Wyatt Anderson, who was faced with runners on second and first in each of the first six innings and had a runner on third on four separate occasions, threw the whole game and allowed seven hits while walking three and fanning five on 95 pitches. He regularly hurled pitches low and in the turf, but Solano blocked nearly all of them.

“Every inning except the seventh, he had men on base, but then he started really competing and getting guys out and we were making plays behind him,” Torve said. “He didn’t have his best stuff, but he competed, which is wonderful.”

After the Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice-fly, Holec, the cleanup batter, hit a two-run single in the bottom-half of the opening frame past a diving first baseman to give the Hardhats a 2-1 advantage.

Laramie pulled ahead 3-2 in the third on an RBI-double and sac-fly on back-to-back at-bats, but Good responded with a two-out RBI-triple to right field, driving in Holec from first to level the contest 3-3.

Post 22 opened it up in the fourth after back-to-back flyouts on consecutive pitches. Wilson Kieffer, out of the nine-hole, smacked a double to center field, and Farlee drove him in with a go-ahead single to right on a two-strike hit-and-run. Sailer’s single on the next at-bat put runners on second and first with two outs, and Anderson followed with an RBI-single to left.

Holec capped off the big inning by roping a single past a diving second baseman that plated two more runs to make it 7-3.

“With a lefty, we looked to drive the ball the other way and jump on fastballs first pitch,” Solano said of Chavez. “He was giving us a lot of first-pitch strikes, so we jumped on them early and drove them to right field, got extra-base hits and stacked them together.”

The Hardhats wrap up pool play in the Veterans Classic against Mitchell on Saturday night. Their meeting will determine their seeding for Sunday’s final game.

Game 1

The Hardhats struck for half a dozen runs in the third inning en route to an 8-0 win over the Miles City Outlaws in a game that lasted four and a half innings.

Wilson Kieffer went 2 for 2, including a double, and scored a run, while Philip Bentz and Mars Sailer tallied two RBIs each and Zeke Farlee notched two runs.

Brian Atkinson picked up the win on the mound, allowing three hits in all five innings and striking out seven while walking one on 70 pitches.

Post 22 got on the board in the bottom of the first inning when a sacrifice-fly by Wyatt Anderson into left field scored Farlee. Bentz made it 2-0 in the second when he recorded an infield single up the middle that plated Dylon Marsh.

The Hardhats then exploded for six runs in the third inning to build an eight-run lead. Anderson scored from third on a throw-away by the Outlaws catcher trying to get Hayden Holec on a pickoff attempt, then a 6-3 fielder’s choice plated Holec to make it 4-0.

Following Kai Jackson’s two-out triple, Bentz legged out an infield RBI-single on a close play at first base. Against a new pitcher, Farlee took advantage of runners on second and third by hitting an RBI-single, then Sailer put a two-run double into right field to cap off the big inning.

Atkinson closed out the shutout in the final two innings on the rubber, finishing with 57% first-pitch strikes.

