Hardhats' season opener spoiled by weather

Rapid City Post 22 took its first lead over Fargo Post 400 in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run passed ball and error Friday evening at Fitzgerald Stadium.

A 3-2 pitch in the dirt to Philip Beatz got away from Stars catcher Evan Erickson, and Alex Ditrich slid in ahead of the throw to tie the game 1-1. Then that throw, from Erickson, bounced off the glove of pitcher Drew Rerick and allowed Nate Kindred to slide in safely and give the Hardhats a 2-1 advantage as Beatz trotted into second base.

The next batter, Wilson Kieffer, fell behind in the count 1-2 before lightning in the area signaled a 30-minute delay. As rain and more lightning moved into the area, the umpires decided to cancel the game with one out in the bottom of the second.

“Well we played more than I thought we would,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “We got two innings in and the forecast said it’d be raining. I was thrilled with what we got done and thrilled with the way we came out of the blocks.”

Post 400 entered the game 8-3 overall after spending a few weeks on the road in Florida and Nebraska.

The Stars opened the first inning with a run on one hit and an error to take a 1-0 lead. Post 400 got rolling when Colby Hanson drew a one-out walk and Easton Rerick followed with a single. Hanson then stole third before Chayton Senn grounded out to first and scored Hanson.

But Post 22 stood strong in its shortened opener, and bounced back in the bottom of the second inning with a pair of runs to take a 2-1 lead with one out before nature intervened.

The Hardhats put together a solid performance in limited action, despite a couple of major, last-minute roster shakeups.

Shortstop and pitcher Dylan Marsh broke his hand and ace pitcher Drew Scherbenske decided to play college summer ball in Wilson, North Carolina rather than return to The Fitz. Those absences hurt the Hardhats from a depth standpoint, but opened the door for younger players to step up and make an impact.

“Amarian Sailer got a base hit in his first at bat and ran the bases well, and Wilson Kieffer is going to play shortstop,” Torve said. “It’s just like with any sports team on the face of the earth, if somebody gets hurt or decides not to come back, it’s next guy up. It creates opportunities and that’s one thing I like about this team.”

Six of eight Post 22 batters reached the base path Friday night and Sailer, Harrison Good and Alex Dietrich each racked up a base hit each.

Starting pitcher Wyatt Anderson got off to a solid start. He pitched two innings and allowed one earned run on one hit with three walks and four strikeouts.

Post 22 returns to the diamond at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium for an originally scheduled game against the same Post 400 squad. The season-opener will not be resumed.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

