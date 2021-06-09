Hardhats shut down Yankton 7-1

Dylon Marsh and Lee Neugebauer combined on a two-hitter as the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats opened a five-game East River American Legion baseball swing with a 7-1 win over Yankton Wednesday night at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Neugebauer started the game and went two innings, giving up two hits and one run. Marsh picked up the win by going the final five innings of scoreless pitching, giving up no hits, walking three and striking out four.
Offensively, the Hardhats never trailed, scoring two runs in the top of the third inning and got some breathing room with a four-run fourth.
Third baseman Ryker Henne had a big game for Post 22, with three hits, three RBI and one run scored. Second baseman Drew Scherbenske added a pair of hits, while Jacob Solano drove home two runs without a hit.
After two scoreless innings, the Hardhats got on the scoreboard in the top of the third on a RBI single by Henne, scoring Hunter Tillery, who walked and moved to second on a ground ball, and a sac fly by Solano, who scored Henne from third.
In the fourth, Post 22 took advantage of three walks by the Yankton pitching staff and timely hitting. The Hardhats loaded the bases on a singles by Blake Weaver and Scherbenske and a walk to Tillery.
Sam Kampshoff walked Jed Sullivan for a run and Post 22 made it 4-1 on a single by Henne. Connor Teichroew came on in relief for Yankton and walked Jake Goble for another run, before Solano's ground ball scored Sullivan for the fourth run of the inning.
Post 22 closed the scoring in the top of the sixth when Sullivan walked, stole second and scored on a single by Henne, his third run batted in for the game.
Marsh, meanwhile, shut down Yankton, not giving up a hit and only four base runners in his five innings on the hill.
Yankton's lone run came on a RBI walk by Dylan Prouty in the third inning.
Kampshoff took the loss for Yankton, giving up four hits and six runs in 3 1/3 innings. He walked five Post 22 batters. Teichroew gave up two hits and one run in 2 2/3 innings, walking one. Carson Haak pitched a scoreless seventh for Post 12.
Post 22, 15-8, returns to action Thursday with a doubleheader at Harrisburg that begins at 4 p.m. The Hardhats will also play two games Friday in Brookings.
Jim Scull Tournament
The Rapid City Post 22 Bullets and Expos, Spearfish and Rapid City Post 320 Shooters all opened the Jim Scull Tournament with wins Wednesday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
The Bullets opened the tournament with a big 15-3 win over the Spearfish JV squad, with Landen Mankins and Jayden Ogle leading the way with three hits and two RBI each, and Garrett Deuter adding three hits. Jace Morgan got the win, scattering three hits and three runs in four innings.
The Expos downed Belle Fourche 12-4 as Alex Dietrich had a big game with three hits and four RBI. Easton Ogle added a pair of hits for the Expos. Dalton Davis, Aiden Voyles and Evan Vissia all had two hits for Belle Fourche.
Spearfish earned an 8-0 shutout of the Post 320 Risers, as Alec Sundsted and Kaiden Feyereisen combined to stop Post 320 on two hits. Sundsted had five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings and Feyereisen got the final two outs.
Carter Lyon knocked in three runs for Spearfish, with Feyereisen, Brady Hartwig and Cody Chapman all chipping in two hits.
The Shooters broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to beat the Sturgis JV team 11-5.
Kolton Moshier, Arell Lopez, Caden Benke, Noah Popken and Isaac Phillips all had two hits for the Shooters and Evan Strand had three hits for Sturgis.
The tournament continues Thursday at Pete Lien Field and McKeague Field.
College baseball
Sasquatch get series sweep of Whiskey Jacks
The Spearfish Sasquatch completed a three-game sweep of the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks with a 13-5 win Wednesday in Grand Forks, N.D.
Charles McAdoo had a pair of hits and three RBI for the Sasquatch, while Ben Parker, Cade Stuff and Seth Surrett all drove home two runs.
Spearfish, 10-3, returns home Friday at Black Hills Energy Field when the Sasquatch hosts the Canyon County Spuds at 6:35 p.m.