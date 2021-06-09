Hardhats shut down Yankton 7-1

Dylon Marsh and Lee Neugebauer combined on a two-hitter as the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats opened a five-game East River American Legion baseball swing with a 7-1 win over Yankton Wednesday night at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Neugebauer started the game and went two innings, giving up two hits and one run. Marsh picked up the win by going the final five innings of scoreless pitching, giving up no hits, walking three and striking out four.

Offensively, the Hardhats never trailed, scoring two runs in the top of the third inning and got some breathing room with a four-run fourth.

Third baseman Ryker Henne had a big game for Post 22, with three hits, three RBI and one run scored. Second baseman Drew Scherbenske added a pair of hits, while Jacob Solano drove home two runs without a hit.

After two scoreless innings, the Hardhats got on the scoreboard in the top of the third on a RBI single by Henne, scoring Hunter Tillery, who walked and moved to second on a ground ball, and a sac fly by Solano, who scored Henne from third.

In the fourth, Post 22 took advantage of three walks by the Yankton pitching staff and timely hitting. The Hardhats loaded the bases on a singles by Blake Weaver and Scherbenske and a walk to Tillery.