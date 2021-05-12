Hardhats split a pair in Gillette

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats earned an American Legion baseball doubleheader split Wednesday night in Gillette, stopping the Riders 4-0 in the first game before losing the nightcap 10-5.
The second-game loss snapped a five-game win streak for Post 22, which fell to 6-3 on the season. The Roughriders moved to 16-5.
In the opener, the Hardhats used strong pitching from Blake Weaver and Wilson Kieffer for the shutout victory. Weaver picked up the win, giving up just three hits, walking two and striking out five in six innings.
Kieffer pitched a scoreless seventh inning, walking one and striking out one.
It was scoreless through three innings before the Hardhats got on the board in the fourth when Harrison Good scored from third when Gillette pitcher Jason Fink tried to pick off Ryker Henne on first base, but threw the ball away.
Post 22 made it 2-0 in the sixth when catcher Dalton Klosterman — in his first game back after playing college ball at Southeastern Community College in Iowa — hit a RBI double, scoring Henne from first.
The Hardhats got as pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Post 22 loaded the bases with one out and shortstop Peyton Tipton doubled home Jed Sullivan and Weaver.
Henne paced the Hardhats with three hits, while Tipton added two hits and two RBI.
Post 22 went with some young arms in the nightcap and the Roughriders took advantage, leading 3-0 after three innings before putting the game away with a five-run fourth.
After Gillette built a 10-1 lead after five innings, the Hardhats scored three times in the sixth and once more in the seventh to close the gap.
Centerfielder Bransen Kuehl had three hits and three RBI, hitting a three-run home run in the sixth. Post 22 had nine hits with six players with one hit each. Hayden Holec had a RBI single in the seventh inning.
Zane Ellison had three hits and two RBI for the Roughriders, while Brody Richardson and Fink both had two hits and two RBI.
Bryan Atkinson took the loss for Post 22, giving up four hits and three runs in 2 1/3 innings. Dylon Marsh gave up three hits and five runs (one earned) in 1 2/3 innings, while Good pitched one inning and gave up one hit and two unearned runs and Eli Kelly pitched one scoreless innings.
Of the 10 Gillette runs, only four were earned as the Hardhats had five errors in the contest.
The Hardhats will continue their 17-game road swing with three games this weekend at Watertown Post 17.