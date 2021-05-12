Hardhats split a pair in Gillette

Post 22 went with some young arms in the nightcap and the Roughriders took advantage, leading 3-0 after three innings before putting the game away with a five-run fourth.

After Gillette built a 10-1 lead after five innings, the Hardhats scored three times in the sixth and once more in the seventh to close the gap.

Centerfielder Bransen Kuehl had three hits and three RBI, hitting a three-run home run in the sixth. Post 22 had nine hits with six players with one hit each. Hayden Holec had a RBI single in the seventh inning.

Zane Ellison had three hits and two RBI for the Roughriders, while Brody Richardson and Fink both had two hits and two RBI.

Bryan Atkinson took the loss for Post 22, giving up four hits and three runs in 2 1/3 innings. Dylon Marsh gave up three hits and five runs (one earned) in 1 2/3 innings, while Good pitched one inning and gave up one hit and two unearned runs and Eli Kelly pitched one scoreless innings.

Of the 10 Gillette runs, only four were earned as the Hardhats had five errors in the contest.

The Hardhats will continue their 17-game road swing with three games this weekend at Watertown Post 17.

