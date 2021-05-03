Hardhats, Stars both drop series finales

Bohlmann had three this and two RBI for the Sixers, with Costopoulos added two hits and two RBI.

Hunter Tillery took the loss on the mound, giving up five hits and four runs (one earned) in five innings. Kaden Nelson gave up two runs on two hits in one inning.

Julian Romero got the win for Cheyenne, 11-3, as he pitched the final four innings of scoreless ball. Trenton Rodriguez started and gave up four hits and three runs in three innings.

Post 22, 1-2, returns to action next weekend with three games with the Billings Scarlets and one game with the Missoula Mavericks.

MILES CITY 8, POST 320 4: The Outlaws scored four runs in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie and earn the series win.

The Stars managed to tie the game with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but couldn’t respond in extra innings.

Miles City battled back from a 9-1 loss in the first game of the series Saturday to win the next two games.

Kaden Mosley belted a two-run home run in the top of the first inning for Miles City, but the Stars came back with a run in the bottom of the inning on a RBI single by Gage Darrow, scoring Gavyn Dansby.