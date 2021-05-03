Hardhats, Stars both drop series finales

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats dropped their second straight American Legion baseball game of their season-opening three-game weekend, falling to Cheyenne Post 6 6-3 Sunday afternoon at Powers Field in Cheyenne, Wyo.
Cheyenne took an early 3-0 lead, only to see the Hardhats scored three runs in the third inning to tie things up. But the Sixers responded with a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth to post the win and the series victory.
Saturday, the Hardhats opened with a 10-5 win before Cheyenne won the nightcap 11-0.
Post 22 tied the game in the third inning on three runs, one hit, one walk, a sac fly and two errors. The Hardhats loaded the bases with no outs on a single by Dylon Marsh, a walk to Wilson Kieffer and a bunt single by Jed Sullivan. Blake Weaver hit a RBI sac fly and Bransen Kuehl reached on an error to load the bases again with one out. Jake Goble walked to bring home Wilson and Sullivan scored when Luke Jegeris reached on a Cheyenne error.
The Sixers took a 4-3 lead in the fourth on a RBI single by Zack Costopoulos and 6-3 in the sixth on run-scoring singles by Ben Bohlmann and Keagan Bartlett.
After tying the game in the third, Cheyenne pitching held the Hardhats to just two singles.
Sullivan led the Hardhats with two hits, with Weaver collecting the lone RBI.
Bohlmann had three this and two RBI for the Sixers, with Costopoulos added two hits and two RBI.
Hunter Tillery took the loss on the mound, giving up five hits and four runs (one earned) in five innings. Kaden Nelson gave up two runs on two hits in one inning.
Julian Romero got the win for Cheyenne, 11-3, as he pitched the final four innings of scoreless ball. Trenton Rodriguez started and gave up four hits and three runs in three innings.
Post 22, 1-2, returns to action next weekend with three games with the Billings Scarlets and one game with the Missoula Mavericks.
MILES CITY 8, POST 320 4: The Outlaws scored four runs in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie and earn the series win.
The Stars managed to tie the game with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but couldn’t respond in extra innings.
Miles City battled back from a 9-1 loss in the first game of the series Saturday to win the next two games.
Kaden Mosley belted a two-run home run in the top of the first inning for Miles City, but the Stars came back with a run in the bottom of the inning on a RBI single by Gage Darrow, scoring Gavyn Dansby.
Post 320 added one run in the third to tie the game when Isaac Dike singled home Garrett Grismer from third.
Milles City regained the lead with a pair of runs in the fifth, but Post 320 chipped away when Peyton Ness scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning and Ness reached in the bottom of the seventh on a dropped third strike with two outs, scoring Ashton Dahl from third.
Miles City regained the momentum in the eighth on a RBI single by Damon Petroff, a bases loaded walk to Trae Aubrey and a two-run error on the Stars.
Post 320 loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, but Miles City pitcher Chandler Smith struck out Dahl to end the game.
Gage Darrow had three hits and one RBI to pace the Stars, while Ness had two hits and one RBI.
Aubrey and Mosley had two hits each for Miles City, which moved to 11-3 with the win.
Post 320, 4-2, hosts Watertown in a three-game series Saturday and Sunday.