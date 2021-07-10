Hardhats, Stars both get a split at Gopher Classic

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats picked up their first win of the Gopher Classic Saturday, stopping the Burnsville Cobras 7-4, but lost to Waconia Post 150 8-0.

The Hardhats, competing in the Waconia pool, are 1-2 in the tournament with two games to play Sunday.

In the first game of the day, Drew Scherbenske led the way with three doubles and one RBI and got the win on the mound, scattering seven hits and the four runs (one earned) in seven innings. He walked one and struck out nine.

The Hardhats got off to a nice start, leading 3-0 with a big two-run home run by Wyatt Anderson in the fourth inning. After Burnsville scored twice in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to one, Post 22 answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Burnsville closed the gap with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Anderson finished with two hits and three RBI, while Jake Goble added two RBI.

The Hardhats couldn't get their offense going in the second game, as Waconia stating pitcher Easton Fleck held Post 22 to just two hits, although he had no strikeouts in six innings.