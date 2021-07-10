Hardhats, Stars both get a split at Gopher Classic

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats picked up their first win of the Gopher Classic Saturday, stopping the Burnsville Cobras 7-4, but lost to Waconia Post 150 8-0.
The Hardhats, competing in the Waconia pool, are 1-2 in the tournament with two games to play Sunday.
In the first game of the day, Drew Scherbenske led the way with three doubles and one RBI and got the win on the mound, scattering seven hits and the four runs (one earned) in seven innings. He walked one and struck out nine.
The Hardhats got off to a nice start, leading 3-0 with a big two-run home run by Wyatt Anderson in the fourth inning. After Burnsville scored twice in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to one, Post 22 answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Burnsville closed the gap with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Anderson finished with two hits and three RBI, while Jake Goble added two RBI.
The Hardhats couldn't get their offense going in the second game, as Waconia stating pitcher Easton Fleck held Post 22 to just two hits, although he had no strikeouts in six innings.
Waconia got to Goble on the mound for two runs in the top of the first and led 3-0 through four innings before scoring once in the fifth and four times in the sixth against reliever Lee Neugebauer.
Goble gave up eight hits and four runs (three earned) in five innings, walking one and striking out four. Neugebauer gave up three hits and the four runs in 2/3 innings.
Post 22, 27-25, was eliminated from bracket play and will close the tourney Sunday against the Waconia Jr. Legion at 10:30 a.m. (MT) and Creighton Prep No. 2 at 1 p.m.
Stars get Saturday split at Gopher Classic
The Rapid City Post 320 Stars bounced back from their first loss in the Gopher Classic Saturday and a 9-7 win Coon Rapids, Minn.
Earlier Saturday in the St. John's Collegeville pool, the Stars fell to Millard South (Omaha) 8-0.
It was a back-and-forth battle with Coon Rapids, as Post 334 opened with four runs in the top of the first, only to see Post 320 scored four times in the bottom of the second. Coon Rapids led 7-5 after four innings before the stars scored four times in the fifth to get the win.
Post 320 was out-hit 13-5, but got two hits and two RBI from Lane Darrow and one RBI each from Gage Darrow, Mason Mehlhaff, James Rogers, Jett Wetzler, Isaac Dike and Logan Miller.
Coon Rapids committed five errors and four walks.
Jett Wetzler picked up the win in relief, scattering 11 hits, but just three runs in 6 1/3 innings. Ashton Dahl got the final out for the save. Hayden Leighty lasted just one-third inning, giving up four runs on two hits and two walks.
Against Millard South, the Stars fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and never was able to get back in the game.
The Stars had six hits, two each by Mehlhaff and Lane Darrow. Garrett Grismer took the loss, giving up five runs (three earned) on 10 hits in five innings, with Walker Vilestra gave up four hits and three runs without getting an out.
Post 320, 3-1 in the tournament and 18-20, will face Shakopee, Minn., Sunday at 1 p.m.
Post 22 Expos fall to Ham Lake-Blaine
The Rapid City Post 22 Expos dropped a tough 6-2 decision to Ham Lake-Blaine, Minn., Saturday in the Gopher Classic.
The game was tied at 2-2 after two innings, with ham lake-Blaine scoring single runs in the third, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
The Expos had nine hits, with Zeke Farlee and Alex Denke both having two hits, with Denke and Easton Ogle knocking in the team's two runs.
Jude Sears took the loss, giving up five runs on eight hits in six innings, with Jadon Moreno giving up one run in one inning.
The Expos, 0-3 in the Victoria pool, face Hibbing, Minn., at 8 a.m. and Creighton Prep No. 1 at 10:30 a.m.
Sturgis falls twice in Dickinson
The Sturgis Titans dropped a pair of games in the Dickinson (N.D.) Tournament Saturday, falling to the Laurel (Mont.) Dodgers 10-6 and the Laramie (Wyoming) Rangers 20-5.
Against Laurel, the game was tied at 4-4 through three innings, with the dodgers scoring once in the fourth and five times in the fifth to pull away. The titans closed with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Gage Murphey led Sturgis with two hits, while Dustin Alan finished with four RBI. Alan and Hunter Janzen both pitched two innings, with Alan giving up three hits and three runs and Janzen taking the loss with two runs on four hits. RJ Andrzejewski pitched the final two innings, giving up three hits and five runs.
Laramie scored 20 runs in three innings — eight in the first, seven in the third and five in the fifth.
Kain Peters had two hits for the Titans and Janzen knocked in two runs.
Owen Cass took the loss, giving up 15 runs and 13 hits in 2/23 innings with Thor Sundstrom giving up four hits and five runs in 2 1/2 innings.
The two losses dropped the Titans to 10-20.
Spearfish splits with Scottsbluff
Spearfish Post 164 earned a split with the WESTCO Zephyrs Saturday in Scottbsluff, Neb.
WESTCO won the first game 8-0, but Spearfish came back for a 7-2 victory in the second contest.
In the second game, Spearfish broke a 2-2 tie with one run in the fourth and two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.
Kaiden Feyereisen led the way with four hits, while Alec Sundsted added three hits and Brady Hartwig and Aiden Haught two hits each.
Cody Chapman got the win, giving up six hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings with Hartwig getting the final out.
WESTCO scored three runs in the seconds and fourth innings and two more in the sixth for the shutout win. Spearfish had just three hits
David Keller took the loss, giving up three runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings, with Damon Brackel pitching the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on five hits.
Spearfish, 24-30, hosts Sturgis for two games Monday starting at 5 p.m.
Sasquatch rally past Spuds
In a back-and-forth game, the Spearfish Sasquatch rallied and held on for a 10-9 win over the Canyon County Spuds Saturday night in Expedition League baseball action at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
Spearfish led 8-7 through seven innings, before the Spuds scored three runs in the top of the eighth for a 9-8 lead.
But the Sasquatch answered with two runs in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run single by Seth Surrett.
Reliever Zachary Kriethe, the last of four Spearfish pitchers, retired the Spuds in order for the win.
Kriethe gave up three hits and two runs in two innings. Sawyer Rolland started and pitched two innings, giving up five runs on four hits, followed by Hunter Runion who pitched three scoreless innings and Reilly Kirkpatrick, who gave up three hits and two runs in two innings.
Johnny McHenry, Ben Parker, Surrett and Matt Crossley all had two hits for the Sasquatch.
With the win, Spearfish moved to 5-4 in the second half of the season. The two teams will close the three-game series Sunday at 4:35 p.m.