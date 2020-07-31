Hardhats, Stars set for another rematch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Post 22 and Rapid City Post 320 will meet again, this time for the right to play in the State American Legion baseball tournament.

If Post 22 wins the best of three series, which begins Monday at Pete Lien Memorial Field, the Hardhats will host the state tournament the following week — at Pete Lien. Fitzgerald Stadium is under construction for the new stadium, which is expected to debut for the 2021 season.

if the Stars win the series, they would go to the state tournament hosted by the highest seeded team.

First pitch is Monday with a pair of games, beginning at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and an if necessary game Tuesday at 7 p.m.

In a season that was changed dramatically because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's 16 Class A teams played in a power-point system similar to high school basketball. Only South Dakota games counted.

The Hardhats finished as the top seed this season and will play host in the postseason as long as they are playing.

Post 22, 32-10, rolled into the super regionals with two no-hitters against Spearfish Tuesday, as Zach Whitesell held Post 164 without a hit in the 12-1 win and Jake Goble did the same in the 15-0 victory.