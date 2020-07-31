Hardhats, Stars set for another rematch

Rapid City Post 22 and Rapid City Post 320 will meet again, this time for the right to play in the State American Legion baseball tournament.
If Post 22 wins the best of three series, which begins Monday at Pete Lien Memorial Field, the Hardhats will host the state tournament the following week — at Pete Lien. Fitzgerald Stadium is under construction for the new stadium, which is expected to debut for the 2021 season.
if the Stars win the series, they would go to the state tournament hosted by the highest seeded team.
First pitch is Monday with a pair of games, beginning at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and an if necessary game Tuesday at 7 p.m.
In a season that was changed dramatically because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's 16 Class A teams played in a power-point system similar to high school basketball. Only South Dakota games counted.
The Hardhats finished as the top seed this season and will play host in the postseason as long as they are playing.
Post 22, 32-10, rolled into the super regionals with two no-hitters against Spearfish Tuesday, as Zach Whitesell held Post 164 without a hit in the 12-1 win and Jake Goble did the same in the 15-0 victory.
Post 320, 18-19, went to Sioux Falls on Tuesday as the No. 10 seed and upset No. 7 Sioux Falls East 2-0 and 7-5. The Stars were the only team in the regionals to beat a higher-seed squad.
Earlier this season, Post 22 defeated Post 320 twice — 11-2 at Fitzgerald Stadium and a 3-2 decision at Pete Lien.
In the other supper-regional games Monday and Tuesday (if necessary), No. 8 seed Mitchell is at No. 2 seed Brandon Valley, No. 6 Renner is at NO. 3 Watertown and No. 5 Harrisburg is at No. 4 Pierre.
The winners advance to the state Tournament Aug. 7-9.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!