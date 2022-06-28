Hardhats start busy week with doubleheader sweep of Yankton

Rapid City Post 22 picked up a pair of league wins as it swept Yankton Post 12 in a doubleheader Tuesday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Hardhats secured an 8-3 win in Game 1 and a 6-3 win in Game 2 to start the week on the right foot ahead of this weekend’s annual Firecracker Tournament.

“It feels great to get the week started off right,” head coach Kelvin Torve said. “In our last game in Omaha we played really well and we played well today. These were two good baseball games and we won them both, so I’m gratified that today went the way it did.”

The Hardhats (29-16) overcame a 3-0 deficit in the second inning of Game 1 to claim an 8-3 victory behind a stellar performance at the plate and in the field by Wilson Kieffer. Kieffer finished the contest 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.

Kieffer recorded two bunts for a hit and finished the day unblemished at shortstop.

“At the plate, Coach has really been stressing getting bunts down, so I found a way to execute what I do best at the plate,” Kieffer said. “When we needed hits I found a way to drive singles up the middle today. I was just locked in in the field today and made the plays that came to me. A lot of them were routine but that’s how we roll.”

In the second contest, Post 22 fought back from a pair of one-run deficits in the third and fifth to claim a 6-3 win and complete the sweep.

The Hardhats relied on big innings throughout the day with two crooked innings in each contest.

“When you score runs in bunches it makes everybody relax; pitchers relax and the defense relaxes,” Torve said. “We had a big inning in the first game and in the second, then momentum shifts and all of the sudden we are playing a lot more relaxed and pitchers can throw strikes. They had the opportunity to make mistakes and not cost us the ball game, so those big innings were huge for us.”

Lee Neugebauer played a major role in both contests as the closer for the Hardhats.

Palmer Jacobs earned the win in Game 1 in 6 2/3 innings as he allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits with four walks and one strikeout before Neugebauer recorded the final out.

Wyatt Anderson started Game 2 and pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Neugebauer entered to close and allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings of shutout baseball with four strikeouts and one walk.

“I think it makes me a better person because you get that fun feeling of the crowd being wild and the other team thinks they have the momentum and you shut them down,” Neugebauer said. “That’s just really a momentum changer for their team and our team as well.”

Post 22 returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Firecracker Tournament against the Premier West Cardinals.

Game 1: Hardhats 8, Yankton 3

Yankton jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over Post 22 in the second inning of Game 1 before the Hardhats got a run back in the second and seized control with five runs in the fourth en route to an 8-3 win.

Kieffer played the role of the hero for Post 22 in the contest and went 3 for 3 with the go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the fourth.

“He’s getting it done at shortstop and is starting to figure it out at the plate,” Torve said. “He laid down a bunt in the first game for a base-hit and drove in a couple of runs and he’s only 16. He’s starting to figure out that he’ll be a big key for us in the future.”

In his first plate appearance, in the bottom of the second, Kieffer laid down a drag bunt for a single that gave him confidence that carried over for the rest of the day. The shortstop did the same to lead off the bottom of the sixth and went on to score a pivotal insurance run.

“It helps a lot just being able to move runners over and get the top of our lineup to come up,” Kieffer said. “It was a good confidence boost going into my next at-bats to see the pitcher and execute.”

Yankton struck first in the opening frame when Joe Gokie scored on a groundout by Dylan Prouty to take a 1-0 lead.

Post 12 added two more runs in the top of the second when Drew Ryken scored on a groundout by Samuel Kampshoff and Kampshoff scored on a passed ball to give it a 3-0 advantage.

Post 22 cut its deficit to 3-1 in the bottom-half of the frame when Hayden Holec singled to right-center and scored Dylan Marsh. Holec exited the game with an injury to his right leg sustained rounding first and did not return in the second game.

The Hardhats exploded in the bottom of the fourth with five runs on three hits and an error to move in front 6-3. Marsh led off with a double to start turning the momentum. Alex Dietrich followed with a single to right that put runners in the corners for Jacob Solano.

Solano reached on a error that scored Marsh to cut the deficit to 3-2, Dietrich advanced to third on the error. Kieffer delivered the go-ahead knock with a two-run single that cleared the bases and gave the Hardhats a 4-2 lead.

Zeke Farlee walked and he and Kieffer advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. Kieffer scored on a sac-fly to center by Mars Sailer and Farlee came home on a sac-fly to right by Harrison Good to extend the Hardhats' lead to 6-3 after four.

The Hardhats added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth on three hits and an error to jump in front 8-3 and cruised to a Game 1 win.

Game 2: Hardhats 6, Yankton 3

Post 22 also had to fight back from an early deficit in Game 2 and found a way to rack up multi-run innings to claim a 6-3 win and a doubleheader sweep.

In a back and forth game, Neugebauer proved exceptional on the mound with 2 2/3 innings of shutout work in relief of Wyatt Anderson.

“We don’t have a very deep pitching staff and the guys who come in need to throw a lot of innings and he did,” Torve said. “He ate up a lot of innings today.”

Neugebauer said he relishes the opportunity to enter games in tight situations to help his team.

“Our bullpen isn’t that deep this year, but coming out and being competitive with every pitch is going to help in every outing,” Neugebauer said.

Yankton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on a one-run single by Lucas Kampshoff that scored Max Ryken.

The Hardhats jumped in front 2-1 in the top of the third on two hits and an error. Farlee put Post 22 on the board with a groundout that scored Solano to tie the game at 1. Marsh delivered the go-ahead run on a single to left that scored Sailer to give his team a 2-1 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, Landon Loecker answered for Yankton with a double to center that scored Cody Oswold and evened the score at 2-2.

Yankton reclaimed the lead in the top of the fifth on a one-run single by Prouty that scored Gokie to give his team a 3-2 advantage.

The Hardhats seized control in the bottom of the fifth with three runs on two hits to take a 5-3 lead. Sailer started the scoring when he stole home with two outs to tie the game at 3-3. Dietrich opened the game with a two-run double to score Good and Marsh and give Post 22 a 5-3 lead.

Post 22 added one more run in the bottom of the sixth on a one-run single by Farlee that scored Kieffer to give it a 6-3 lead before Neugebauer secured the victory on the mound.

