Hardhats start fast and finish strong in 11-2 win over Stars

It was a strong start and finish for the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats, but a middle that left a bit of a sour taste in their mouths despite an 11-2 win over the Rapid City Post 320 Stars Tuesday night at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Hardhats jumped on 320 with six runs on four hits in the first inning and added another run in the second for a quick 7-0 lead. It was still only 7-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth before Post 22 got going again and put the game away.

Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said they did just two things right Tuesday night.

"Dylan Richey battled his rear-end off on the mound, and we had a good first inning," Torve said. "Other than that, we were dissatisfied with how we played. We gave away way too many at-bats and we had one bad inning defensively and a couple of runs scored."

Post 22 first baseman Jake Goble was one of the Hardhats who did hit the ball well, with a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run double in the sixth.

"We started out really strong, but we kind of lost focus in the middle of the game," Goble said. "We need to fix that in the upcoming games because sometimes you can't do that, blow past people. We have to focus up every inning and keep scoring."