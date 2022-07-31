Hardhats stave off elimination, outlast Sioux Falls East in 9 innings at State

After Mars Sailer led off the top of the ninth inning with a triple to the right-center field gap Saturday night, followed by a walk and a flyout, Rapid City Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve decided to make a gutsy call.

With an 0-1 count he signaled to Dylon Marsh: bunt.

“We needed a run,” Torve said. “We didn’t really maximize our opportunities with runners on base, so we said we’ve got to do something to score.”

Marsh squared up and sent a near-perfect ball dribbling up the third-base line. By the time the third baseman scooped it up and flipped it to the catch, Sailer was already down, diving head first into the plate ahead of the tag, giving the Hardhats a 6-5 lead as the game crept into its fourth hour.

“I’m not swinging it well right now, so I was just like, the best thing I can do right now for the team is get this bunt down,” Marsh said. “With Mars’s speed, I know if I just get it down the line, he’s going to beat the third baseman up the line, he’s going to be safe at home.”

It was then up to Wilson Kieffer on the mound to shut the door, and after giving up a leadoff single, he and his teammates in the field forced a groundout and a flyout before Kieffer finished off the victory with a strikeout.

“It was awesome, just realizing that we’ve lived to see another day tomorrow,” Kieffer said. “We’ve got a chance to go out there and do something a lot of people can’t do. It’s amazing.”

With the extra-innings win, Post 22 staved off elimination and advances to the final day of the South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium. It’ll face Harrisburg Post 45 at 11 a.m. Sunday in a rematch of its first-round game that the Hardhats won. The winner faces Sioux Falls Post 15 East in the championship game 30 minutes after.

“We didn’t execute very well in a lot of ways tonight, but we competed, and when you compete, it covers up a multitude of sins,” Torve said. “It was fun to watch our guys play tonight.”

The Hardhats (39-24 overall, 21-4 in South Dakota) were out-hit 13-6 by Sioux Falls East (35-14, 24-10) and left nine runners on base, but utilized nine stolen bases, including four from Sailer, to move runners over and get into scoring position.

Sailer finished 2 for 3 with three runs, while Harrison Good picked up a pair of hits and earned two RBIs. Farlee add two runs.

Post 22 fell behind 5-3 through three innings but clawed its way back, getting help from a pair of relievers who shut out Sioux Falls East through the final six innings.

After Brian Atkinson was taken out following eight hits allowed, Eli Kelley threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and walking two while striking out two, then Kieffer took over and tossed the last two frames, giving up one hit and one walk while fanning three.

“I came in and I just knew I had to do my job,” Kieffer said. “Eli did a tremendous job getting us back in the game and keeping us in the game, so I knew when it was my turn that I just had to keep pounding it in the zone and let them get themselves out.”

Sioux Falls East had an answer for the Hardhats through the first three innings. After going up 2-0 in the opening frame on an error at first that scored Sailer and an RBI-triple by Good, Post 15 responded with an RBI-single in the bottom-half of the first and a two-out, first-pitch RBI-single to tie it in the second.

A single into center field by Wyatt Anderson that scored Sailer and gave Post 22 a 3-2 advantage was answered with a hard-hit ground ball that bounced off Kieffer at shortstop and rolled into the outfield, plating a run to make it 3-3. Sioux Falls East scored twice more in the inning.

The Hardhats got one back in the fifth when Farlee, reaching third on a walk, wild pitch and a fielder’s choice, hustled home on another wild pitch with Anderson at the plate.

Facing a loss and elimination at the state tournament, Post 22 needed one run in the top of the seventh to stay alive. Farlee drew a leadoff walk and stole second, then Sailer drew a full-count walk to put two runners on with no outs.

Anderson struck out after Farlee and Sailer successfully executed a double steal, moving to second and first, then Good ripped a ground ball off the second baseman, allowing Sailer to score the game-tying run to make it 5-5.

“It was fun to see our guys answer the call every time,” Torve said. “When they punched back, we punched back again, so it was just a fun game.”

Sioux Falls East was primed to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh, getting runners on first and second with only one out, but the Hardhats extended the contest to extras with back-to-back clutch plays in the outfield. Sailer snagged a deep left field fly on the run, and Good made a catch out in right while tailing backward.

“Everybody contributed tonight, but when you compete, you’re never out of the game,” Torve said. “I hope we learned tonight that regardless of what has happened up to the point that you’re at, if you compete you always have a chance.”

After a 1-2-3 inning for Post 22 in the eighth, Kieffer was called to the mound in the bottom-half of the frame after Kelley gave up a leadoff double. His first batter popped out in the infield on a bunt attempt, then Sioux Fall East’s cleanup hitter was intentionally walked, putting two runners on with one out.

The Hardhats again got out of the jam after Kieffer fanned the next two batters he faced, the first on a strikeout looking and the second on a full count.

Post 22 had a chance to add to its lead after Marsh’s squeeze in the ninth, loading the bases with only one out. A 6-4-3 double play ended the threat, but the damage was done.

“If we compete like we did tonight, we have a chance,” Torve said of his team’s state championship hopes. “The ball is still in our court, we still are in charge of our own destiny, which is a good place to be.”