Hardhats stay alive at state tournament, throttle Pierre with offensive explosion

Rapid City Post 22 just couldn’t seem to miss at the plate Friday afternoon.

The Hardhats struck out only once, barreling the ball to the tune of 13 hits in just four innings and earning a 13-2 mercy-rule victory over Pierre Post 8 in their first elimination game of the South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium, keeping their championship hopes alive with an offensive performance that had otherwise been stagnant through their first two games.

“That’s been our M.O. this year,” Post 22 pitching coach Ryan Klapperich said. “We’re consistently inconsistent at times where it’s, which team is going to show up? And today the team that swings showed up today.”

The Hardhats (38-24 overall, 20-4 in South Dakota) scored their first 10 runs in the first two innings, tallying five in each, after combining for just six runs and eight hits total in their first two tournament games. They forced Pierre (20-22 overall, 12-11 in South Dakota) to make two pitching changes during that stretch, racking up eight hits.

They’ll now face the winner of Friday night’s winners bracket game between Sioux Falls Post 15 East and Mitchell Post 18 at 7 p.m. Saturday for a spot in Sunday’s championship game.

“We really have tunnel vision on winning a state championship and going to Shelby (site of the American Legion World Series),” Post 22 right fielder Harrison Good said. “Today we were talking in the line and were locked in on what we wanted to do and found our approaches before we went up to the plate, and played state championship baseball.”

Good was one of five Hardhats to record a two-hit game, tallying three RBIs and scoring two runs. Jacob Solano and Wilson Kieffer, out of the eighth and ninth spot in the lineup, respectively, both picked up a pair of knocks with two RBIs and one run apiece. Mars Sailer and Wyatt Anderson each added two runs as well.

“Even Pierre’s coach was like, are you guys going to miss a barrel today? Because they were on,” Klapperich said. “They were locked in. We knew it was a game we had to win, and they executed.”

Post 22 also received a solid performance on the mound from starter Lee Neugebauer, who threw all five innings and gave up two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and just one walk.

“With the pressure of having won one and lost one, and lose you go home or win and you keep going, it’s just that confidence and going out there and throwing is all I need,” Neugebauer said. “Few mistakes are needed at state baseball, you can’t really mess up or you can go home.”

The St. Thomas More rising junior threw 55% first-pitch strikes and tossed three scoreless frames, including the first two, and ended with 85 pitches.

“He’s been inconsistent at times this year, kind of been up and down, and we’re just trying to get him confident on the mound,” Klapperich said. “He was pitching with confidence today.”

The Hardhats went up 3-0 on three straight at-bats in the first inning. An RBI-single past the second baseman by Good scored Sailer, then a sacrifice-fly to center field plated Anderson before a throwing error by the Pierre shortstop trying to get Alex Dietrich at first allowed Good to score from second. Solano then made it 5-0 when a two-out, two-run double into the right-center gap.

Post 22 batted through the lineup in the opening frame and forced Pierre to take out its starter.

The offensive explosion of the first inning carried over into the second when Good sent a screamer up the third-base line, reaching second and scoring Sailer and Anderson. Two batters later, Ryker Henne put an RBI-single into left field to bring home Good and make it an 8-0 ball game.

Against the third Pierre pitcher of the game, later in the same inning with runners on first and second, Kieffer dropped a two-out, RBI-single into left. Then a throw into the dirt at first trying to get Jed Jenson out allowed Solano to score from second to give his squad double-digit runs. Kieffer followed behind Solano and tried to reach home as well, but was called out on a tag at the plate.

Lincoln Kienholz, the University of Washington football commit, got Pierre on the board in the third with a solo home run out of the left field fence, inside the foul pole. Pierre picked up another run in the fourth on a two-out RBI-single to cut its deficit to 10-2.

Two-out scoring helped Post 22 regain a double-digit lead and extend it in the fourth. An RBI-single from Kieffer into the outfield plated Dietrich, who led off the inning with a double, from second, then after Kieffer stole second, a pinch-hitting Zeke Farlee laced a pitch between first and second to score him.

Sailer rounded out the scoring with his first hit of the ballgame, an RBI-double into center field that allowed Farlee to reach home plate all the way from first.