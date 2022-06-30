Hardhats stifled in Firecracker Tournament opener

While Rapid City Post 22 couldn’t get its offense in a rhythm Thursday night, Premier West came through in the clutch.

The Cardinals, based out of Denver, capitalized on favorable counts and a heap of walks to clip the Hardhats 7-2 to open the 47th annual Firecracker Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“They killed us. They got the timely hits and we didn’t. We walked a few guys, gave them some baserunners and they hit the gap, and that was the ballgame,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “Pitchers worked too much behind tonight, and we walked too many guys and they made us pay. It’s hard to get guys out when it’s 2-0, 3-1.”

Hardhats (27-17) starter Eli Kelley walked five while giving up four runs on just three hits and struck out six over 4 1/3 innings. Reliever Peyton Tipton finished the game with three walks and three strikeouts while surrendering three runs on three hits.

At the plate, Post 22 collected five hits from five different players, including a triple from Zeke Farlee, who also scored a run. Dylon Marsh scored the other run, while Mars Sailer and Alex Dietrich picked up RBIs.

“We barreled some balls today and they went right at guys. Some days baseball is like that. If we cut down on the mistakes, cut down on the walks, we’re right in there in that game,” Torve said. “Overall we had good intensity, but one thing we can’t be is satisfied just because we were intense. We have to be intense and win baseball games.”

The Hardhats got on the board first, in the second inning. Wilson Kieffer, batting ninth, picked up a leadoff single, stole second and hustled to third on a passed ball. He was then driven in on a single to left field by Dietrich.

The Cardinals (14-11) leveled the contest in the third on a single to left that brought a runner home from second. They then moved ahead 3-1 on a two-run double to right.

Post 22’s first two batters in the lineup helped their squad cut into their deficit in the bottom-half of the third. Farlee laced a leadoff triple down the right-field line before Sailer swung at the first pitch he saw and sent it into right field for the RBI-single to make it 3-2.

The Hardhats got the tying run, Sailer, to third with two outs later in the frame, but Sailer was caught in a rundown after the Cardinals catcher faked a throw down to second and instead threw to the third baseman, who tagged out Sailer to end the frame.

Post 22 gained another chance to tie the game in the fourth, getting Ryker Henne 90 feet from scoring with one out, but an infield ground ball prompted Premier West’s shortstop to throw to his catcher, who tagged out Henne at the plate.

A third chance at an equalizer came later in the fourth when the Hardhats loaded the bases with two outs, but a strikeout stranded the tying run.

The Cardinals moved back ahead by two in the fifth on an RBI sacrifice-fly to center field. They then broke the game open and collected insurance runs in the seventh, following up a two-out walk to load the bases with a three-run triple to center.

The Hardhats return to the Fitz on Friday for Day 2 of the Firecracker Tournament, facing Papillion at 4:30 p.m. before taking on Rocky Mountain at 7 p.m.

