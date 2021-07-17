Hardhats stop Renner Post 307 to earn state bid

"With the heat, he was gassed," he said. "He gave us all he had and he was done."

Goble moved to 7-3 with the win and gave up just four hits and three runs (one earned) in six innings, walking four and striking out six.

"It was getting a little long with the heat here, but it was easy to pitch with my defense behind me. They made a lot of plays and not many errors at all," Goble said. "So it was easy."

Goble said he was throwing OK with good command of his fastball the first few innings. His curve ball was here and there, he said, but it was decent overall.

He said he was just trying to get weak contact and challenge hitters to go as long as he could.

"That worked out pretty good I think," he said. "There were a few couple-pitch at-bats with weak contact to the infield, so my plan worked."

Post 22 got on the board first in the second inning when Wyatt Anderson scored from third on a passed ball, and Rapid City took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth (Post 22 was the visiting team) on RBI doubles by catcher Jacob Solano and right fielder Peyton Tipton.