Hardhats sweep doubleheader against Watertown

Post 22 got its first doubleheader sweep of the season as it defeated Watertown Post 17 Saturday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Hardhats (5-5) got strong starting pitching from Eli Kelley and Wyatt Anderson and consistent offense and defense in the 8-3 and 15-2 wins. The second game only went five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Kelley was solid in picking up the win in the opener, while Anderson was blistering at times in the nightcap, striking out the first seven hitters he faced and 12 in the five innings.

On the night, Post 22 batters connected on 17 hits and 20 RBIs and put the second game away with an 11-run fourth inning.

“When you have pitchers who pound the zone like Eli and Wyatt did, it gives our hitters time to find their rhythm at the plate,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “The results spoke for themselves tonight. We played two complete games today. It was fun to watch, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

In the second game, Anderson was in control giving up just two hits and the two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Only five Watertown batters reached base on one walk, one hit by pitch and one error. He closed his night by striking out the final two hitters.

It was one of Anderson’s best efforts of his career, although he said that he previously had a no-hitter against Post 320 through four innings that might have beaten Saturday night.

“I felt great and I had a good defense behind me. My catcher (Jacob Solano) was working hard behind me all night and it all came together,” Anderson said. “My fastball felt really good, I could throw that wherever I wanted, and I could throw my curve ball for a strike.”

In Game 2, the Hardhats got on the board in the second inning against Watertown starting pitcher Kyle Karst with four runs on two hits and two errors. Solano had a two-run single, with the other two runs coming on a Post 17 error.

Watertown broke up Anderson’s no-hit shutout in the fourth inning with a pair of runs. Braedon Zaug had a one-run double, followed by a run-scoring single by Ben Althoff.

The Hardhats responded in a huge way and broke the game open with the 11-run fourth inning, highlighted by a bases-loaded double by Jed Jenson, a two-run double by Amarion Sailer and a two-run single by Ryker Henne.

The Hardhats finished with nine hits, with three players – Sailer, Solano and Jenson -- with three RBIs each. Henne had two hits and two RBIs, while Jenson had two hits. Alex Dietrich also had an RBI.

“Our offense just never gives up, and we just have confidence that we can put up a big number anytime,” Henne said. “As long as we stay engaged and stay locked in, we’re going to be successful offensively.”

Henne added that the big innings are important because it can demoralize the other team.

“You just continuously feed off of each other’s energy and keep up the momentum,” he said.

Henne finished with four hits and five RBI in the two games.

“They weren’t always pretty today, but I was just focusing on putting the ball in play with two strikes and something will happen, something will drop here and there,” he said.

Karst suffered the loss for Post 17, giving up eight hits and 12 runs in 3 2-3 innings. Chase Christianson recorded the final out and gave up three hits and one walk.

In the opener, Kelley and Watertown pitcher Jackson Maag were locked in a scoreless duel for the first couple of innings before the Hardhats got to Maag in the bottom of the third with two runs on four straight hits – all with two outs.

Farlee singled and scored on a triple by Sailer, who scored on a single by Henne.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hardhats tacked on three more runs on two hits and one error. Farlee led off with an infield single and stole second and third on consecutive pitches. Sailer walked and stole second. Henne brought Farlee home on an infield single and Sailer scored on a throwing error.

Post 22 made it 5-0 on a sac fly RBI by Harrison Good, scoring Henne. The Hardhats kept the pressure on with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI sac flies by Wilson Kieffer and Sailer, with Solano scoring on an error.

Watertown, which scored one run in the top of the sixth off of Kelley, added two more in the seventh on a one-run fielder’s choice by Marcus Rabine and a run-scoring single by Braedon Zaug.

Henne and Farlee had two hits each for the Hardhats, with Henne driving home three runs. Sailer added two RBI, with Good and Kieffer adding one RBI each.

Kelley gave up seven hits and all three runs (two earned) in six innings, walking three and striking out five. Nate Kindred got the final three outs, giving up one hit and striking out two.

Rabine had three of the eight Watertown hits and Zaug added two hits. Maag took the loss on the mound, giving up seven hits and five runs, while Bryce Hult gave up three runs on one hit in one inning.

Torve said his hitters looked comfortable at the plate in the two games as they took good swings at good pitches, and the results were favorable.

“You could just see gaining confidence as the day went along,” he said. “Scoring all of the runs that we did the results spoke for themselves.”

The two teams meet again at 11:30 a.m. Sunday for another doubleheader. Torve said the state games are big for the team – every win counts for postseason seeding purposes.

“You have to win them all, so it was nice to win two against a South Dakota team, and now we have to go out and try to win two again (Sunday),” he said.

Anderson said he thinks this team is going to surprise a lot of people this season.

“We’re young, but we have a lot of hungry guys,” he said.

