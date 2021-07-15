Hardhats to begin title defense against Renner

It's do or die for the area American Legion baseball programs as they begin regional play.
For Rapid City Post 22, the sixth-seed in the state, it's that time of year as it looks to begin their state title defense and a chance for their 44th overall state championship.
The Hardhats host Renner Post 307 in a best two out of three series beginning Friday night at the Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. The second game will be Saturday at 11 a.m. and an if-necessary game will follow.
Rapid City Post 320, the ninth seed, will be at eight-seed Watertown Friday beginning at 3 p.m., with Sturgis at Sioux Falls Post 15 West, also at 3 p.m. Friday.
It's go time, Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said.
"This is the time of year that Post 22 looks forward to," Torve said. "We prepare all season for the playoffs, and now is the time to get out there and get the job done."
The Hardhats have had an up-and-down season at 29-25, but have won five of their last seven games, including three of five at the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis last weekend.
"I'm confident that we will get it done," Torve said. "We always have in the past. We have struggled at times this year, but everybody knows what the playoffs and the state tournament means at Post 22. I'm confident that we'll put our best foot forward."
Pitching is the key this time of the year for any team, and that certainly is the case for the Hardhats, who have struggled with some depth at that position this season after losing some key arms from last year's title run.
Post 22 will got with Hunter Tillery (6-3, 2.95 earned run average) and Jake Goble (6-3, 3.50) in the first two games.
"You need starters and you need a bullpen," Torve said. "If anybody in the state has two good starters, they have a chance to beat anybody else in the regionals, because you just have to win two out of three. With Tillery and Goble in the first two games, we're confident with them on the mound."
Officially the Hardhats own a 6-2 win over Renner earlier in the season, but Torve said he isn't sure they will face the same team they played earlier as Renner apparently has enough older players for two teams. This will likely be a combination of both, if that is the case.
The Renner Royals are 24-10 on the season and do list the earlier game with Post 22 on their schedule.
The series will also be the final home games for the Hardhats in their new ballpark, which opened on June 1.
"Playing in our hometown and the gorgeous new ballpark of ours, that is a big advantage for us. I know I am looking forward to the games, and I know the guys are as well," Torve said.
The Post 320 Stars are also coming off a 3-2 weekend at the Gopher Classic and stand at 18-21 on the season. The Stars hosted Watertown early in the season and escaped with two one-run wins, 3-2 and 9-8.
Stars head coach Brian Humphries did not return attempts to reach him.
Watertown Post 17 is 28-29 on the season and was 4-2 at the Gopher Classic.
Sturgis has struggled as of late and stands at 11-22. The Titans have lost seven of their last eight games. Sioux Falls West is 34-15 on the season.
Junior Legion Regionals
In the Junior Legion regional tournament Thursday at Pete Lien Memorial Field, the Rapid city Bullets edged the Sturgis JV team 11-10, but fell to the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters 8-9. The Rapid City Post 22 Expos stopped Spearfish 9-5 and will face the Shooters Friday at2 p.m.
In consolation play Spearfish JV got past the Sturgis JV 20-0 and will face the Buillets today at 5:30 p.m.