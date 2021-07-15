Hardhats to begin title defense against Renner

Pitching is the key this time of the year for any team, and that certainly is the case for the Hardhats, who have struggled with some depth at that position this season after losing some key arms from last year's title run.

Post 22 will got with Hunter Tillery (6-3, 2.95 earned run average) and Jake Goble (6-3, 3.50) in the first two games.

"You need starters and you need a bullpen," Torve said. "If anybody in the state has two good starters, they have a chance to beat anybody else in the regionals, because you just have to win two out of three. With Tillery and Goble in the first two games, we're confident with them on the mound."

Officially the Hardhats own a 6-2 win over Renner earlier in the season, but Torve said he isn't sure they will face the same team they played earlier as Renner apparently has enough older players for two teams. This will likely be a combination of both, if that is the case.

The Renner Royals are 24-10 on the season and do list the earlier game with Post 22 on their schedule.

The series will also be the final home games for the Hardhats in their new ballpark, which opened on June 1.