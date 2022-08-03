Hardhats trounced in Central Plains opener, season now on the line

Rapid City Post 22 has proven it can lose a tournament game and end up winning the championship. Now it’ll have to prove it can do it twice.

Behind an offensive explosion from St. Michael Post 567 that included a pair of home runs, the Hardhats suffered an 11-1 mercy-rule loss in the first round of the American Legion Baseball Central Plains Regional Tournament on Wednesday on their home field at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“We were once again non-competitive in every phase of the game. We’ve done it numerous times this year, and tonight was another example of that,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “We didn’t throw competitive strikes, we made errors in the field, we didn’t have competitive at-bats.”

The Hardhats (41-25) managed just three hits in the six-inning game, all singles, picked up by Wyatt Anderson, Harrison Good and Jacob Solano. Their lone run was scored by Dylon Marsh. They went 0 for 16 with runners on base, including 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

Post 22 starting pitcher Palmer Jacobs lasted four innings, allowing six runs (three earned), on six hits, including a trio of doubles, while striking out four without recording a walk. Eli Kelley surrendered five runs, all earned, on five hits in 1 2/3 innings in relief, and Peyton Tipton gave up one hit in a brief 1/3 inning outing.

St. Michael (31-6), based outside Minneapolis, was spurred on by a dozen hits and a .387 average, batting .348 with runners on base and .313 with runners in scoring position.

“We just didn’t have a killer instinct tonight. It’s a national regional, and that cannot happen,” Torve said. “You have to show up like you’re going to beat somebody every night, and we didn’t have that killer instinct tonight like we did in the last four games of the state tournament.”

The Hardhats’ season is now on the line as they’ll face Mankato Post 11 in an elimination game at noon Thursday back at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“The good thing is we’ve proven we can have a game like this and go on a run, and that’s what we’re going to have to do,” said Torve, who’s squad staved off elimination four times last week to win the South Dakota state championship. “It’s different than last week, because we told them that we’ve proven we can go on a run, and so hopefully we can remember what we felt like when we were on that run, and start doing that tomorrow.”

St. Michael took the lead only minutes after first pitch, tallying back-to-back hits to open the contest before Kaden Amundson, who received the Spirit of the Black Hills award during pre-game opening ceremonies, launched a home run over the left field fence to give his squad a 3-0 advantage.

With two runners in scoring position and two outs in the fourth, a throwing error on the Post 22 third baseman allowed a run to come in. Then during the next at-bat, a two-run double to left-center field plated two more to make it a 6-0 ballgame.

The Hardhats got on the board with two outs in the bottom-half of the fourth after Marsh reached first base on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on a balk. A throwing error trying to get Alex Dietrich out at first allowed Marsh to round third and touch home plate without a throw.

St. Michael answered in the fifth by ripping an RBI-double down the left field line, just out of the grab of the Post 22 third baseman, which rolled all the way to the wall to make it a 7-1 contest.

The Gopher State team struck big again in the sixth inning, scoring on a double and a sacrifice-fly for a 9-0 lead. Then, with a runner on second, Trey Sybrant smacked the first pitch he saw out of left field for a two-run homer to make it a double-digit game.

The Hardhats got runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom-half of the frame but couldn’t bring them home and avoid the 10-run mercy rule.

Central Plains Regional Tournament First-Round Scores

Millard (Neb.) 12, Moville (Iowa) 2

Creighton (Neb.) 6, Mankato (Minn.) 5

Fargo (ND) 10, Sioux Falls (SD) 8

St. Michael (Minn.) 11, Rapid City (SD) 1 (six innings)