Hardhats win last Firecracker game with walkoff hit-by-pitch

All the tension of a tie game, bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh inning went out the window with one pitch.
Harrison Good, with a chance to be the hero for Rapid City Post 22 with a base-hit, instead took a pitch to the back to send Jed Sullivan to the plate and give the Hardhats a 9-8 walkoff victory over Terre Haute North Vigo in their final game of Firecracker Tournament on Sunday at Black Hills Surgical Hospital.
“It wasn’t the ideal walkoff, but I stuck my butt into it and got on base,” Good said. “Won the ballgame.”
The unusual ending capped off a game that saw Post 22 (24-23) overcome two considerable deficits and tie a tournament-high 11 hits to finish the five-day event with a 3-3 record and a two-game sweep over Terre Haute.
“When you’ve been in this game long enough you see everything,” Hardhats head coach Kelvin Torve said. “Yeah, I’ll take it. The way we’ve been playing and the way we’ve been struggling to close games, we closed this one.”
Good entered the game in the fourth inning, pinch-hitting in the leadoff spot for Jake Jenson, and didn’t record a hit but scored a run. Jake Goble cracked a double as part of a 2 for 3 day in which he notched one run and two RBIs, while Drew Scherbenske tallied three runs and Bransen Kuehl and Blake Weaver both had two-hit performances.
Eli Kelley put Post 22 in an early hole by surrendering four runs in his first inning on the mound, but recovered with three scoreless innings on two hits and ended with five total hits allowed while striking out two and walking two on 63 pitches.
“He is a strike-thrower, but in the first inning he was all over the place,” Torve said. “Then he started throwing competitive strikes; low in the strike zone, getting his breaking ball over. He started throwing competitive strikes and that was the difference.”
Kelley’s bounce-back helped the Hardhats chip into their deficit over the next five innings and eventually even the contest. Wyatt Anderson laced a grounder up the middle for an RBI-single that scored Scherbenske to get Post 22 on the board in the second, then a bases-loaded 4-4-3 double-play with zero outs plated Goble before Hunter Tillery legged out an infield single that brought home Luke Jegeris from third to make it a one-score game in the fourth.
The Hardhats tied it up in the fifth after a ground-rule double by Goble over the right field fence kept Scherbenske at third with two outs. Jergeris then beat a throw to first from the Patriots shortstop for an RBI-single to make it 4-4.
“There were seven innings left. They score four in the first, and you just take it one at-bat at a time. The leadoff hitter can’t hit a grand slam,” Torve said. “You just take it one at-bat and one pitch, and you grind and you grind and you grind, and today we ground out a win.”
Terre Haute answered by retaking the lead in the sixth, as its leadoff batter drew a walk to first then circled the bases on a wild pitch, dropped ball and passed ball with reliever Lee Neugebauer on the bump to pull in front 5-4. The Patriots then scored a second run off a sacrifice-bunt with runners on the corner and one out before tacking on a third with an RBI-single to take a 7-4 lead.
Post 22 responded immediately, however, as Weaver crossed home plate on a passed ball before Kuehl sent an RBI-single to center field that scored Good and brought the game back to a one-score contest. Goble then smacked a pitch into left field that drove in Kuehl, but an overrun of the ball by the left fielder gave Scherbenske time to hustle around the bags from first and score the go-ahead run in the sixth.
The Hardhats had their second straight opportunity to close out a win in the top of the seventh, but for the second straight game they failed to do so. Dylon Marsh put runners on second and first with zero outs, and was able to record the first out on a pickoff at first, but the Patriots came back with an RBI-single to score the runner from second and level the game 8-8.
Post 22 was in danger of heading to extra innings for the second consecutive day, but managed to pull off the win in seven. Jacob Solano, pinch-hitting for Jegeris, was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom-half of the frame, then Jed Sullivan pinch-ran for him and promptly stole second to put the winning-run in scoring position with zero outs. Weaver then hit a single into shallow right field to move Sullivan to third, causing Terre Haute’s coach to intentionally walk Tillery and load the bases to get the force-out at home.
The plan didn’t work, however, as the right-handed Good was pegged on a 1-2 count to give the Hardhats the win.
“That’s what we told them; today was a day of comebacks,” Torve said. “We came back from a tough loss yesterday, we came back twice (today) down three and four runs. We had a couple guys who had bad nights last night, good days today, so we came back today in a number of different ways, which is encouraging moving forward.”
Post 22 finished the Firecracker Tournament in fifth place, winning its three games by an average of four runs and losing its three by an average of less than two. The Hardhats play again Tuesday, hosting Sturgis Post 33, before traveling to Minnesota for a five-game tournament.
“There were a couple mistakes in this game, but we’ve been talking about getting gritty wins and doing what it takes to win, and today we did that,” Good said. “We’re learning a lot every single game. Those close losses really taught us a lot about the game and what we need to fix, and I think that game showed it.”
