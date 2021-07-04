Hardhats win last Firecracker game with walkoff hit-by-pitch

Terre Haute answered by retaking the lead in the sixth, as its leadoff batter drew a walk to first then circled the bases on a wild pitch, dropped ball and passed ball with reliever Lee Neugebauer on the bump to pull in front 5-4. The Patriots then scored a second run off a sacrifice-bunt with runners on the corner and one out before tacking on a third with an RBI-single to take a 7-4 lead.

Post 22 responded immediately, however, as Weaver crossed home plate on a passed ball before Kuehl sent an RBI-single to center field that scored Good and brought the game back to a one-score contest. Goble then smacked a pitch into left field that drove in Kuehl, but an overrun of the ball by the left fielder gave Scherbenske time to hustle around the bags from first and score the go-ahead run in the sixth.

The Hardhats had their second straight opportunity to close out a win in the top of the seventh, but for the second straight game they failed to do so. Dylon Marsh put runners on second and first with zero outs, and was able to record the first out on a pickoff at first, but the Patriots came back with an RBI-single to score the runner from second and level the game 8-8.