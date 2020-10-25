Hardie, O'Gorman win AA girls titles

Alea Hardie was the defending Class AA state champion for Sioux Falls O'Gorman, but teammate Katie Castelli had beaten her all season long.
Hardie is still the champ, winning the Class AA Girls State Cross Country individual title Saturday at Hart Ranch, defeating Castelli and a host of talented runners.
In fact, Hardie kind of ran away from the field, winning the girls' 5k event in 17 minutes, 58.70 seconds, well ahead of Castelli in 18:24.94.
"I felt really good from the start. I was just able to get in the zone," Hardie said.
With about a half mile to go, Hardie said she knew she was nearing the end and she tried to pick it up a little bit and bridge that gap.
"I want to thank my teammate, Katie Castelli, she had an awesome season," Hardie said. "I knew I couldn't be here without her pushing me. I just wanted to finish as hard as I could."
O'Gorman coach Aaron Strand said he is a lucky coach to be able to work with two talented runners such as Hardie and Castelli.
"Katie moved here last winter and she never lost a race until here today against Alea," he said. "Hats off to her, she is such a competitor. It just happened to be Alea's day today."
The Knights needed that type of effort from their top runners as they just got past cross-town rivals Sioux Falls Lincoln 51-56. Brandon Valley was third with 86 points and Rapid City Stevens was a strong fourth with 99 points. Aberdeen Central rounded out the top five with 166 points.
"We have seven great girls that came and five placed in the Top 30," O'Gorman coach Aaron Strand said. "In a year like this, it is nerve wracking. You know you have a good team, but it was going to be tough to beat Lincoln, with how tough they are. We got them here, and ran our best races of the year. It all came together."
Running in frigid and snowy weather, Strand said he told his team to not let the conditions determine the outcome.
"It was a little nerve wracking when you have a couple of your top girls out in that first 100 and down that hill," he said. "It's a sigh of relief when they got down the hill. They then did their thing. We went 1-2 and put four in the top eight."
Stevens was paced by junior Hailey Uhre, who was ninth in 19:27.19 and Gracie Uhre, who was 14th in 19:36.06.
Stevens coach Jesse Coy was pleasantly surprised with the performance of his girls' team.
"The girls overachieved and just about cracked the Top 3," Coy said. "Hailey Uhre was Top 10 for the third year in a row and her younger sister, Gracie, (14th) was an All-Stater as a freshman. Gracin Larson had a big day for the team and earned an individual medal at 23rd (20:06.73)."
Also locally, Spearfish was eighth with 273 points, while Sturgis was 13th with 344. Rapid City Central placed 14th with 359 and Douglas was 17th with 411.
For Sturgis, Iris Zylstra finished 21st in 20:00.59 and Madie Donovan of Spearfish was 24th in 20:07.30.
