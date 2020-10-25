Hardie, O'Gorman win AA girls titles

"We have seven great girls that came and five placed in the Top 30," O'Gorman coach Aaron Strand said. "In a year like this, it is nerve wracking. You know you have a good team, but it was going to be tough to beat Lincoln, with how tough they are. We got them here, and ran our best races of the year. It all came together."

Running in frigid and snowy weather, Strand said he told his team to not let the conditions determine the outcome.

"It was a little nerve wracking when you have a couple of your top girls out in that first 100 and down that hill," he said. "It's a sigh of relief when they got down the hill. They then did their thing. We went 1-2 and put four in the top eight."

Stevens was paced by junior Hailey Uhre, who was ninth in 19:27.19 and Gracie Uhre, who was 14th in 19:36.06.

Stevens coach Jesse Coy was pleasantly surprised with the performance of his girls' team.

"The girls overachieved and just about cracked the Top 3," Coy said. "Hailey Uhre was Top 10 for the third year in a row and her younger sister, Gracie, (14th) was an All-Stater as a freshman. Gracin Larson had a big day for the team and earned an individual medal at 23rd (20:06.73)."