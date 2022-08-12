Harding County/Bison aims for deep playoff run with healthy quarterback

When the 2022 regular season kicks off for Harding County/Bison next week, the Ranchers will have a plethora of experience, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The Ranchers finished its 2022 campaign with a 6-4 record and a victory in the first round of the Class 9A playoffs, but fell short in its matchup with Faulkton in the quarterfinals.

They look to go much further this season, thanks to five returning starters on offense.

“We return a lot of players from last year’s team,” head coach Jay Wammen said. “A lot of skill players are back in this senior class and a lot of them have been starting since they were sophomores. They have a lot of experience and we are working hard on offense and defense, and we are going to hit the ground running.”

One of the returning seniors is dual threat quarterback Kelby Hett, who hasn’t been able to finish the last two seasons due to injury. Wammen believes the team’s chances of succeeding increase substantially with the return of his senior quarterback, and keeping Hett healthy is a big part of that success.

“One of our goals is to keep our quarterback healthy. He’s going to be a senior, but unfortunately his last two seasons have ended due to injury and that really hurt our team’s chances.”

But for the Ranchers and Wammen, the responsibility will not fall solely on the senior quarterback, as Harding County/Bison returns a pair of All-State selections.

Kelby Hett’s brother, Keegan Hett, returns at wide receiver, while the line is bolstered by left guard Grey Gilbert.

Ultimately, though, Wammen acknowledges that games aren’t won solely on the offensive end, and looks for the defense to step up as well.

“On paper, I really like how our team stacks up,” he said. “Thing is, I feel like we have to be more physical at the point, be tougher and we have to have a see-ball-get-ball mentality. Hopefully another year of experience makes us a little better defensively.”

The Ranchers will open the season at New Underwood on Aug. 18 in a rematch of the opening round of the 2021 playoffs.

With the season opening a week from Thursday, Wammen has worked hard to instill a few more team goals, not specifically tailored to offense or defense.

“We have three team goals heading into the season, starting with a team first mentality,” he said. Whatever each individual can do can add to what we do as a team. Second, no excuses. Whatever happens during the game, during the play or at practice, you have to have that next play mentality and own up to your mistakes. Third is we have to be all in. Everything you do, give your all because the best professionals take all of the small stuff seriously. If we want to get to where we want to be, we have to take it all seriously.”

Harding County/Bison 2022 Season Schedule (Home games played at Ab Penn Field in Buffalo)

Thu, Aug. 18 - at New Underwood

Fri, Aug. 26 - at Kadoka Area

Fri, Sept. 2 - vs. Faith

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. Lemmon/McIntosh

Fri, Sept. 16 - vs. Newell*

Fri, Sept. 23 - at Dupree

Fri, Sept. 30 - at Wall

Fri, Oct. 7 - vs. Timber Lake*

*Class 9A game