Harding County picks up first win

Harding County did all of its scoring in the first half for the 56-0 win over Bison Friday night in Buffalo for its first win of the season.
The Ranchers broke things open early, scoring 36 points in the first quarter and another 20 in the second as the game was called at halftime because of the 50-point rule.
Callan Long was part of five touchdowns in the game, two through the air and three on the run.
After Cayden Floyd scored from 10 yards, Long hit Keegan Hett on TD passes of 51 and 40 yards, followed by a 40-yard scoring run by Hett.
Long then had TD runs of 51 yards, 60 yards and 24 yards, before the Ranchers closed the scoring on runs by Richard Long (3 yards) and Brandon Routier (1 yard).
Jace Klempel also had a pass interception for a touchdown for Harding County.
Callan Long had 161 yards rushing on six carries and Hett added 110 yards on six rushes. Long also was 3-of-4 passing for 121 yards.
The Harding County defense held Bison to 12 total yards.
Harding County, 1-2, hosts Hill City next Friday, while Bison, 0-3, is at Edgemont.
TIMBER LAKE 64, NEWELL 8: The Panthers scored 50 points in the first quarter and ran past the Irrigators Friday night in Timber Lake.
Hank Kraft scored four touchdowns for the Panthers on runs of 19, 49, 26 and 40 yards. Kendrick Martin had TD passes of 29 yards to Chazz Gabe and 34 yards to Slater Ducheneaux. Timber Lake also had interception returns for scores.
Kraft had 168 yards rushing on six carries.
Timber Lake, 3-0, will be in Hoven next Friday to face Potter County, while Newell, 0-4, hosts Dupree.
LENNOX 35, CUSTER 20: The Orioles led 21-0 at halftime and held off the Wildcats Friday night in Lennox.
The Orioles had a 34-yard TD run by Brandon Fodness, who then had two TD passes in the second quarter, 7 yards to Peyton Eich and 28 to Steven Christion.
Custer came back in the third on two touchdown runs by Daniel Sedaleck from 65 yards and 6 yards, before Fodness scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth.
Custer came back with a touchdown pass (information not made available) before Ty Spicer closed the scoring for Lennox on a 6-yard run.
Custer fell to 1-2 with the loss, while Lennox moved to 1-2 with the win.
HURON 36, DOUGLAS 0: The Tigers pitched the shutout Friday night in Huron.
No other information was made available.
Douglas, 1-2, hosts Sturgis Friday, while Huron, 2-1, hosts Canton.
BROOKINGS 53, STURGIS 12: The Bobcats ran out to a big lead and thumped the Scoopers Friday night in Brookings.
No other information was made available.
Sturgis, 0-3, is at Douglas Friday and Brookings, 3-0, hosts Madison.
DOUGLAS, WYO. 47, BELLE FOURCHE 7: The Bearcats rolled to the big road win over the Broncs Friday night in Belle Fourche.
No other information was made available.
Belle Fourche, 0-3, hosts Hot Springs Friday, while Douglas, 2-0, hosts Powell, Wyo.
WINNER 58, WAGNER 6: The top-ranked 11B Warriors remained unbeaten with the big win over Red Raiders.
No other information was made available.
Winner, 4-0, is at Valentine, Neb., Friday, while Wagner, 1-3, hosts Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Center.
Friday's Scores
Avon 42, Centerville 8
Brandon Valley 40, Aberdeen Central 6
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Redfield 0
Brookings 53, Sturgis Brown 13
Burke 36, Potter County 20
Castlewood 52, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Chamberlain 36, Bennett County 0
Chester 45, Scotland 6
Clark/Willow Lake 54, Florence/Henry 22
Colome 30, Irene-Wakonda 0
Dakota Valley 48, Milbank 14
Dell Rapids 41, Madison 14
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Alcester-Hudson 38
Deuel 50, Dakota Hills 7
Douglas, Wyo. 47, Belle Fourche 21
Faith 52, Dupree 0
Hamlin 34, Britton-Hecla 8
Hanson 44, Corsica/Stickney 12
Harding County 56, Bison 0
Herreid/Selby Area 22, Sully Buttes 8
Howard 16, Canistota 14, 3OT
Huron 36, Douglas 0
Kadoka Area 64, Lyman 36
Lennox 35, Custer 20
McCook Central/Montrose 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30
Menno/Marion 36, Parker 20
Mobridge-Pollock 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 14
Parkston 32, Bon Homme 27
Philip 36, New Underwood 6
Platte-Geddes 51, Gayville-Volin 6
Sioux Falls Christian 41, Beresford 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 41, Sioux Falls Washington 0
Sioux Valley 34, Flandreau 12
Sisseton 22, Groton Area 20
Tea Area 41, West Central 0
Timber Lake 58, Newell 8
Tri-Valley 22, Vermillion 17
Wall 56, Rapid City Christian 6
Warner 48, North Border 0
Watertown 38, Rapid City Central 34
Waverly-South Shore 29, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Winner 58, Wagner 6
Wolsey-Wessington 34, Gregory 12
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 27, Stanley County 6
Yankton 52, Pierre 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Viborg-Hurley vs. Baltic, ccd.
Girls Tennis
Raiders win three matches in Sioux Falls
The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team had to go indoors, but still came away with three wins Friday in Sioux Falls to move to 14-0 in dual matches.
The Raiders defeated Harrisburg 6-3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 9-0 and Sioux Falls Washington 9-0.
Earning three wins in singles play were Vanessa Wittenberg (No. 1), Ali Scott (No. 2), Anna Mueller (No. 3), Abby Sherrill (No. 4) and Julia Wiedmeier (No. 5).
The Raiders will conclude the East River swing Saturday against No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln and No. 2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman.
Volleyball
CORRECTION: NEW UNDERWOOD 3, LYMAN 0: The Tigers had little trouble in defeating the Raiders Thursday night in Presho.
New Underwood toppled Lyman 25-10, 25-13 and 25-7.
Cerington Jones had eight kills and five digs for New Underwood, while Emma Madsen had 20 assists. Taylor Grill had six aces.
Drew Luif led Lyman with eight kills and had 21 assists, while Ellie Erickson added six kills. Tana Wells finished with four digs.
Lyman, 0-4, hosts Winner Tuesday and New Underwood, 3-2, hosts Dupree Tuesday.
