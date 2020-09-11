Harding County picks up first win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harding County did all of its scoring in the first half for the 56-0 win over Bison Friday night in Buffalo for its first win of the season.

The Ranchers broke things open early, scoring 36 points in the first quarter and another 20 in the second as the game was called at halftime because of the 50-point rule.

Callan Long was part of five touchdowns in the game, two through the air and three on the run.

After Cayden Floyd scored from 10 yards, Long hit Keegan Hett on TD passes of 51 and 40 yards, followed by a 40-yard scoring run by Hett.

Long then had TD runs of 51 yards, 60 yards and 24 yards, before the Ranchers closed the scoring on runs by Richard Long (3 yards) and Brandon Routier (1 yard).

Jace Klempel also had a pass interception for a touchdown for Harding County.

Callan Long had 161 yards rushing on six carries and Hett added 110 yards on six rushes. Long also was 3-of-4 passing for 121 yards.

The Harding County defense held Bison to 12 total yards.

Harding County, 1-2, hosts Hill City next Friday, while Bison, 0-3, is at Edgemont.