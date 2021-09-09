Harding County runs past New Underwood

Harding County broke open a close game early and ran past New Underwood 56-6 Thursday in Buffalo.
Despite the final score, the game wasn’t easy from the outset for the Ranchers.
After Harding County took an 8-0 advantage on a 44-yard pass from Kelby Hett to Keegan Hett, Emmitt Ricker of New Underwood answered on a 34-yard run to make it 8-6.
From there, the game belonged to the Ranchers as they went on to score 34 unanswered points in the opening half.
Kelby Hett finished with 105 yards on six completions and a touchdown, while Keegan Hett had four catches for 100 yards and a score.
Cayden Floyd added eight carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns.
Rickter finished with 11 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Harding County (2-1) will play at Dupree next Friday, while the Tigers (1-1) host Jones County.
LYMAN 50, WHITE RIVER 0: Lyman finished with 302 yards of total offense as it cruised past White River on Thursday.
Colton Collins paced the Raiders with 16 carries for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Teagan Gourneau finished with two completions for 31 yards and a touchdown, while carrying the ball five times for 27 yards and two touchdowns.
Shilo Mowry chipped in with 11 carries for 85 yards and one TD.
Lyman (3-0) will play at Wall on Friday, while White River (0-3) is at Philip.
Volleyball
Unbeaten Comets roll past Faith
The Rapid City Christian volleyball team remained undefeated and earned its ninth win of the season with a straight-set victory over Faith Thursday night.
The Comets opened the match with a 25-14 win and jumped out to a 2-0 advantage with a 25-16 second-set victory.
Christian outpaced the Longhorns and put the match away with a 25-16 win in the third.
Olivia Kieffer led the way for the Comets with 16 kills, 10 digs and five aces.
Anna Egge chipped in with nine kills for Christian, Kylie Kallio led the team in assists with 33 and Jaedyn Namanny added 10 digs.
Sophie DeWitt and Alexis Truitt tacked on four aces apiece for Christian.
Both teams will be back in action Saturday when Rapid City Christian hosts Custer, and Faith (4-5) plays in the Philip Invitational.
Boys Golf
Spearfish earns team title at Custer Invite
Led by four top five finishers, the Spearfish boys’ golf team picked up the team title at the Custer Invitational Thursday at Rocky Knolls Golf Course.
The Spartans finished with a team score of 315, followed by St. Thomas More with 334, Sturgis with 357, Custer with 402 and Hot Springs with 425.
Vincent VanLiere won the individual title with 74, while Spearfish placed in the next four spots, including Jack Hight (75), Charlie Rasmussen and Josh Sundsted (tied for third with 79 apiece) and Parker Reede (82).
Jacob Haris of Hot Springs, Finn O’Connor of STM, Ryder Bailey of Custer and Carter Kirk of Sturgis all tied for sixth place with 85 apiece.
Gibson, Central top Douglas invite
Rapid City Central, led by Benjamin Gibson, topped the team and individual standings at the Douglas Invite on Thursday.
The Cobblers led the rest of the field with 333, while Rapid City Stevens was second with 364 and Spearfish finished third with 432.
St. Thomas More was fourth with 432 and Douglas rounded out the top five with 452.
Gibson led the individual standings with 75, while Aiden Voyles of Belle Fourche was second with 79 and Kurt Hafer of Central took third with 83.
Carter Mackabee of Stevens was fourth with 85 and Central’s Logan Mason closed out the top five with 87.