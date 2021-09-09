Harding County runs past New Underwood

Led by four top five finishers, the Spearfish boys’ golf team picked up the team title at the Custer Invitational Thursday at Rocky Knolls Golf Course.

The Spartans finished with a team score of 315, followed by St. Thomas More with 334, Sturgis with 357, Custer with 402 and Hot Springs with 425.

Vincent VanLiere won the individual title with 74, while Spearfish placed in the next four spots, including Jack Hight (75), Charlie Rasmussen and Josh Sundsted (tied for third with 79 apiece) and Parker Reede (82).

Jacob Haris of Hot Springs, Finn O’Connor of STM, Ryder Bailey of Custer and Carter Kirk of Sturgis all tied for sixth place with 85 apiece.

Gibson, Central top Douglas invite

Rapid City Central, led by Benjamin Gibson, topped the team and individual standings at the Douglas Invite on Thursday.

The Cobblers led the rest of the field with 333, while Rapid City Stevens was second with 364 and Spearfish finished third with 432.

St. Thomas More was fourth with 432 and Douglas rounded out the top five with 452.