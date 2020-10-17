Hardockers to face Eagles in another rivalry game

The rivalry games continue for the South Dakota School of Mines football team.
After opening the season with the Black Hills Brawl against Black Hills State University, the Hardrockers will be in Chadron, Neb., Saturday to face Chadron State College in the battle for the Eagle Rock Trophy,
Kickoff at Elliott Field is set for 5 p.m.
"Anytime you're playing a rivalry game, it's one of those things where you just throw the records away and go out and compete for 60 minutes," said Mines coach Charlie Flohr.
A year ago, the Hardrockers ran 103 plays from scrimmage, 40 more than CSC, but the Eagles racked up 573 total net yards as quarterback Dalton Holst threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns and tailback Elijah Miles rushed 28 times for 193 yards and two scores in wild 53-48 chadron State win. Mines finished with 499 yards.
Both teams opened their seasons Saturday. The Eagles' defense played well but their offense struggled during a 10-7 overtime setback at Colorado Mesa. The Hardrockers defeated their other arch-rival, Black Hills State, 34-17 at O'harra Stadium.
The Eagles gained just 266 total net yards and didn't score until 25 seconds remained in regulation play.
"They had a tough loss in OT. It was kind of first-game-jitters for everyone," said Flohr. "It was fun to watch the last part of the game. Moving forward this is their first home game and I know Coach (Jay) Long will have them ready to go.
Against Black Hills State, South Dakota Mines had 442 yards of offense, to 218 yards behind senior running back Ahmed Lewis, who carried 26 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns, and freshman quarterback Jayden Johannsen, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 181 yards.
"It's a special feeling to get that first win," said Flohr. "It's one thing as a first-year head football coach to go in a get that win — it's really special — but it wasn't about me, it was about us. I was proud of them and how they handled themselves."
BHSU to host Colorado Mesa
The Black Hills State University football team will open its home schedule Saturday when it takes on Colorado Mesa.
Kickoff at Lyle Hare Stadium is set for noon.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 34-17 loss in their season opener at South Dakota Mines last Saturday. Nolan Susel led the rushing attack with 61 yards on the ground and a touchdown, while quarterback Chance Eben threw for 103 yards and connected with Kielar Harpham on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Colorado Mesa comes off an overtime 10-7 victory in a home meeting against Chadron State last Saturday, ending on a game-winning field goal from Lucas Ruiz-Diaz.
