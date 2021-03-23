Hardrocker football looks to keep improving in spring season

If you're going to play in it, you better practice in it, South Dakota Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr told his team late Tuesday afternoon before their fourth spring practice on Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium.

So they did in various periods of rain, sleet and sunshine.

"It was really good to see how our kids would handle that adversity that we were thrown at today," Flohr said Tuesday night. "It was good for our guys to get out and run around and play in the elements that we were given."

More importantly, Flohr said it was another good practice for the Hardrockers, who are enjoying just getting out and practicing after having last spring's season canceled because of the pandemic.

Four out of 15 practices in, Flohr likes the energy his team is showing.

"It may be a little bit coach-talk in me, but our kids show up every day," he said. "It is one of those deals that when you are changing a culture and you are trying to change the attitude of football players, I want them to be very energetic and come out and play football very single day. I'm very pleased with that."