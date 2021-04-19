Hardrocker men first, women second at Dickinson track meet

The South Dakota Mines men's tack team finished in first place and the women's squad took second at the Dickinson State Blue Hawk Games Saturday in Dickinson, N.D.
The Hardrocker men finished with 134.5 points while the women scored 105 points.
Hardrocker pole vaulter Ty Nickerson had an outstanding day, earning first place in the men's pole vault and provisionally qualified for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships after clearing a height of 16-feet, 2-inches. Nickerson is ranked 21st in the country with that mark. Teammate Jared Wilson finished third on Saturday in the event with a 14-9. Wilson provisionally qualified earlier this season and is currently ranked 32nd in the nation (15-9¼).
Westley Siebdrath also had a solid outing for the 'Rockers, taking top honors during the men's shot put with a measurement of 46-1¼, as well as placing first in the hammer throw with a mark of 181-0. He was also third in the discus with a toss of 127-2.
Macy McClure continues to have a good outdoor season and earned the event title during the women's hammer throw after a toss of 165-0 and then secured third in the women's shot put (38-4) and placed seventh in the discus (95-6).
Other top Hardrocker performances included: Ryan Moen took third in the 10,000 (32:19.00); Taegen Wells grabbed second in the 400 hurdles (56.77); the Hardrockers finished 1-9 in the men's hammer – after Siebdrath, the order went: Dakin Nolan (170-4), Warren Minerich (163-7), Erick Colman (162-1), Kevin Osmanski (134-1), Ian Cone (132-3), Henry Fritzler (125-9), Reid Kasier (107-3); Brent Snyder grabbed third in the javelin (153-9); Erica Keeble raced to a third-place finish in the 200 dash (25.97); Jenna Sayler was second in the shot put (41-5); Tana Dahlberg secured second in the discus (116-11).
In the women's hammer, South Dakota Mines finished 1-7, and after McClure, it went: Sayler (156-0), Dahlberg (150-11), Oliva Jurrens (129-1), Amanda Cooley (124-5), Tierney Robinson (111-1).