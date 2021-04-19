Hardrocker men first, women second at Dickinson track meet

The South Dakota Mines men's tack team finished in first place and the women's squad took second at the Dickinson State Blue Hawk Games Saturday in Dickinson, N.D.

The Hardrocker men finished with 134.5 points while the women scored 105 points.

Hardrocker pole vaulter Ty Nickerson had an outstanding day, earning first place in the men's pole vault and provisionally qualified for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships after clearing a height of 16-feet, 2-inches. Nickerson is ranked 21st in the country with that mark. Teammate Jared Wilson finished third on Saturday in the event with a 14-9. Wilson provisionally qualified earlier this season and is currently ranked 32nd in the nation (15-9¼).

Westley Siebdrath also had a solid outing for the 'Rockers, taking top honors during the men's shot put with a measurement of 46-1¼, as well as placing first in the hammer throw with a mark of 181-0. He was also third in the discus with a toss of 127-2.

Macy McClure continues to have a good outdoor season and earned the event title during the women's hammer throw after a toss of 165-0 and then secured third in the women's shot put (38-4) and placed seventh in the discus (95-6).