Hardrocker scholar-athletes post 3.09 GPA for fall semester

The South Dakota Mines scholar-athletes once again have proven they are just as talented off the court and field as well as on. The Hardrockers had an overall grade point average (GPA) of 3.09 for the 2020 fall semester.
"Congratulations to our coaches, staff and especially our scholar-athletes for their academic success," said Hardrocker athletic director Joel Lueken. "Brilliance in the class room, in the community and on the fields of play. It would have been easy to take the semester off, but that is not what Hardrockers do."
The women's volleyball program had the highest in the department with a 3.73 GPA.
Hardrocker volleyball head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka said that her athletes have continued to set and reach the standard of being a scholar-athlete at South Dakota Mines.
"I am so proud of all their hard work this semester and the way they've had to adapt to the constant changes," said Prochazka.
The Hardrocker women's golf team registered a 3.5 GPA and the men's squad earned 3.44 GPA.
"I am very proud of the way our scholar-athletes handled this semester," said head SDM golf coach Luke Wheeler. "With all the adversity and constant changes going on, they did a great job of adapting and staying the course. I would like to thank all the administration, faculty, staff and especially the scholar-athletes for a great job of handling this semester."
The women's track and field/cross country team notched a 3.46 GPA and men's track and field/cross country team posted a 2.89 GPA.
"It's clear that the team put in a lot of hard work this fall and their grades are a reflection of that," said track and field and cross country head coach Steve Johnson. "It's been a challenging semester and it's great to see that they've been rewarded for their focus."
The women's basketball team registered a 3.38 GPA while the Hardrocker men's basketball team had a 2.67 GPA.
"We are extremely proud of the effort our young women had in the classroom this past semester," said SDM women's basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson. "To have such a successful semester academically amidst a pandemic and navigating online courses is a testament to the type of quality individuals we have on our team. I can't imagine passing calculus or Organic Chemistry without going to class in person or being able to meet professors during their office hours or with tutors to help along the way—so what this group has accomplished is incredible."
Hardrocker men's basketball head coach Eric Glenn agreed.
"The pandemic has posed a lot adversarial speedbumps emotionally, mentally and logistically for all involved, but most directly with our faculty and student body," Glenn said. . "Through all that they have had to persevere through, I am just so impressed with the way that our faculty and students were able to pull this semester off. A lot of our guys really rely on that personal touch that separates South Dakota Mines from other STEM Universities—Zoom meetings/lectures and on-line testing environments are not conducive to quality learning and teaching. So, I am very proud of our administration's leadership and our faculty for pushing through. I am especially proud of our team being able to adapt and find successes during such a challenging time in our University's history."
The Hardrocker football team posted a 2.92 GPA.
"I am extremely proud of our group of scholar-athletes," said Hardrocker football head coach Charlie Flohr. "They showed a lot of determination and dedication at the task at hand. I feel our kids handled themselves well with the different styles of learning they had to endure and adjust too.
The men's soccer program closed out the 2020 fall semester with a 2.74 GPA.
South Dakota Mines men's soccer head coach Ryan Thompson said that he is very proud of the team for putting in such great effort in these trying times.
"It's hard enough to be an engineer student," said Thompson. "Add in a pandemic and questions on having a season or not takes everything to an extreme difficulty."
Rounding out the programs is the cheer team with a 2.61 GPA.
"The resilience and grit they all showed day in and day out is inspiring," said Lueken. "I'm very proud to serve such an outstanding group of young men and women."
