Hardrocker scholar-athletes post 3.09 GPA for fall semester

The women's track and field/cross country team notched a 3.46 GPA and men's track and field/cross country team posted a 2.89 GPA.

"It's clear that the team put in a lot of hard work this fall and their grades are a reflection of that," said track and field and cross country head coach Steve Johnson . "It's been a challenging semester and it's great to see that they've been rewarded for their focus."

The women's basketball team registered a 3.38 GPA while the Hardrocker men's basketball team had a 2.67 GPA.

"We are extremely proud of the effort our young women had in the classroom this past semester," said SDM women's basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson . "To have such a successful semester academically amidst a pandemic and navigating online courses is a testament to the type of quality individuals we have on our team. I can't imagine passing calculus or Organic Chemistry without going to class in person or being able to meet professors during their office hours or with tutors to help along the way—so what this group has accomplished is incredible."

Hardrocker men's basketball head coach Eric Glenn agreed.