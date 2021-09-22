Hardrocker soccer looks to get back on track

• The Cougars have started their season out well, with a 4-0 record.

• Colorado Christian has scored 8 goals on the season thus far and is sitting in 4th in the RMAC, averaging 2 goals per game.

• They have also been strong on their third of the pitch, allowing just 4 goals on the season, sitting a tie for 2nd, and give up an average of 1 per game, the third-best mark in the conference.

• Gabe Roloff leads the Cougars offensively. He is second in the conference, averaging 1.5 points per game, and has scored a total of 3 goals.

• Jorge Lopez and Liam Lakey are dangerous offensively as well, as they are 9th and 10th in the RMAC in shots on goal, averaging 1.25 per game.

• Max Collingwood is third in the conference in goals-against average, giving up .982 per game.

Adams State

• The Grizzlies have struggled to start the season, now sitting at 0-5 on the season.

• In their most recent contest, they lost in overtime against Colorado Christian.

• Four different players have scored their goals, so far this season.

• Zach Carr and Logan Rabasca have split time in goal for the Grizzlies, with each having their fair share of struggles. Each has allowed 8 goals, meanwhile, Carr has a save percentage of .667, and Rabasca is sitting at .500

