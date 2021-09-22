Hardrocker soccer looks to get back on track

The South Dakota Mines men's soccer team is coming off a three-game losing streak after earning a win and a draw in their first two matches of the year.
This weekend, South Dakota Mines heads to Colorado to take on a pair of RMAC foes in non-conference matchups. The Hardrockers take on Colorado Christian at 1 p.m. Friday, and Adams State University at 2 p.m. Sunday.
SERIES HISTORY
vs. Colorado Christian
• Colorado Christian and the Hardrockers have met a total of 10 times since the South Dakota Mines program started in 2012.
• The Hardrockers have had control of the matchup from the outset, winning 10 of the matchups.
• The Hardrockers have two-win streaks in the series, four games from Oct. 2, 2016 to Sept. 28, 2018, and are currently on a three-game win streak that began Oct. 6, 2019.
• Colorado Christian has not defeated the Hardrockers since Oct. 2, 2015.
vs. Adams State
• The series with Adams State has not been played as much, with the two sides having met just six times.
• The Grizzlies lead in the series with a record of 3-1-2.
• Adams State dominated the series early on, winning the first three matchups.
• Since then, the tide has turned with two draws and a Hardrocker victory.
Gold Nuggets
• The Hardrockers are coming off three straight losses.
• South Dakota Mines beat and drew with St. Cloud State to start the season but has since been defeated by Texas A&M International, St. Mary’s and MSU Billings.
• George Martinez has had a fantastic start to the season, scoring four goals in five games, leading the RMAC in goals scored. In addition, he is fourth in the conference in shots taken, and 2nd in shots on goal. Martinez also leads the conference in points per game, with nine points in five games for an average of 1.60.
• The Hardrockers are approaching several milestones.
• If the Hardrockers score in each of their next two games, they will set a program record for longest streak of games with goals scored.
• With two more wins, the South Dakota Mines head coach Ryan Thompson will become the winningest coach in program history.
SCOUTING REPORT
Colorado Christian
• The Cougars have started their season out well, with a 4-0 record.
• Colorado Christian has scored 8 goals on the season thus far and is sitting in 4th in the RMAC, averaging 2 goals per game.
• They have also been strong on their third of the pitch, allowing just 4 goals on the season, sitting a tie for 2nd, and give up an average of 1 per game, the third-best mark in the conference.
• Gabe Roloff leads the Cougars offensively. He is second in the conference, averaging 1.5 points per game, and has scored a total of 3 goals.
• Jorge Lopez and Liam Lakey are dangerous offensively as well, as they are 9th and 10th in the RMAC in shots on goal, averaging 1.25 per game.
• Max Collingwood is third in the conference in goals-against average, giving up .982 per game.
Adams State
• The Grizzlies have struggled to start the season, now sitting at 0-5 on the season.
• In their most recent contest, they lost in overtime against Colorado Christian.
• Four different players have scored their goals, so far this season.
• Zach Carr and Logan Rabasca have split time in goal for the Grizzlies, with each having their fair share of struggles. Each has allowed 8 goals, meanwhile, Carr has a save percentage of .667, and Rabasca is sitting at .500