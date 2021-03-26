Hardrocker volleyball gets big win over CSC

The Hardrockers bounced back to take the second set, but it wasn't easy. After falling behind 3-0, Mines led for the rest of the way and were up 24-22 on a Bastain kill, but the Eagles came back with two straight points to tie things up, only to see the 'Rockers win it on a Chadron hitting error and a Bastain kill.

The two teams battled tightly and traded 25-22 games to set up the fifth and deciding set.

"We're very young, so when you are young, you do a lot of ups and downs, we do a lot of roller coaster riding," Torvi Prochazka said. "I think for us to know what we are fighting for and know our season is on the line, we had to go out hard in the fifth set, and they did that. I was proud of them."

Bastain led the Hardrockers with 16 kills and added 23 set assists and 20 digs.

"Our coach talks about sharing the responsibility (offensively) all season," Bastain said. "Part of it was all of us had to step up and all of us had to score, that's how we win games. We can't have just one hitter go off, we have to have everybody go off."

Torvi Prochazka said that Bastain is the only junior on the floor, and as their captain, she is their leader.