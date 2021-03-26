Hardrocker volleyball gets big win over CSC

With a possible Rocky Mountain Conference Tournament berth on the line, the South Dakota Mines volleyball team put an exclamation mark on its five-set win over rival Chadron State College Friday night at Goodell Gymnasium.
In a close match through the first four sets (19-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22), the Hardrockers dominated the fifth with a 15-4 victory to likely earn that first-ever RMAC Tournament berth. Mines was in the eighth and final spot in the RPI point system and would need something strange in the final week of play to knock them out.
Junior outside hitter Shyann Bastian said this was definitely a team win for the Hardrockers.
"It is nothing like we've had before. We haven't played many five-set matches, although we had two last weekend," she said. "This is really the one we needed to win and we came out really passionate together and that is why we came out with a win."
Added sophomore outside hitter Lily Bartling: "We're ranked eight right now to get to the RMAC Tournament, so we really needed this to keep our spot. Hopefully things play out our way this weekend and we get there."
With the win, head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka said the eighth spot is pretty much set, given that nothing crazy happens. She said they can only control what we can control.
"Right now we controlled what we could and that is the best that we could do," she said.
The Hardrockers, 5-7 in the league and 5-9 overall, never let the Eagles into the fifth set, scoring the first five points, leading 9-1 and coasting to the win. Mined answered every Chadron point with a point or more of their own.
"We played our own game and we went on runs more than they did," Bastian said. "We worked so much on our side-our game and that really clicked in the fifth set."
Bartling had her best set of the night, with five kills to finish with 12 in the match, hitting .273 on the night.
"My setter here (pointing to Bastian) set me some good balls, and my middles took away the blocker and that really helped. They worked hard all night," Bartling said. "My teammates really just opened up the net for me to hit. We were all working hard. We all knew we had to have it to further continue in our season."
Torvi Prochazka said this has been an injury ridden season for them and the Hardrockers lost freshman starting outside hitter Claire Smith earlier this week to an injury. Bartling step in for her at that position and had a huge game.
"Lily absolutely dominated them," she said. "I think that was huge difference for us when someone can step up to fill a hole and then dominate the game."
In the first set the Eagles led for most of the way but never more than the final six-point score. Leading 17-15, Chadron State got two blocks and a kill by former Rapid City Central Cobbler Rhiannon Nez and then two straight kills by Alexia Hurtado to close the match.
The Hardrockers bounced back to take the second set, but it wasn't easy. After falling behind 3-0, Mines led for the rest of the way and were up 24-22 on a Bastain kill, but the Eagles came back with two straight points to tie things up, only to see the 'Rockers win it on a Chadron hitting error and a Bastain kill.
The two teams battled tightly and traded 25-22 games to set up the fifth and deciding set.
"We're very young, so when you are young, you do a lot of ups and downs, we do a lot of roller coaster riding," Torvi Prochazka said. "I think for us to know what we are fighting for and know our season is on the line, we had to go out hard in the fifth set, and they did that. I was proud of them."
Bastain led the Hardrockers with 16 kills and added 23 set assists and 20 digs.
"Our coach talks about sharing the responsibility (offensively) all season," Bastain said. "Part of it was all of us had to step up and all of us had to score, that's how we win games. We can't have just one hitter go off, we have to have everybody go off."
Torvi Prochazka said that Bastain is the only junior on the floor, and as their captain, she is their leader.
"She knows she has to step up and she knows everyone is looking at her to get it done," Torvi Prochazka said. "I thought for her to do her job and fill her role was huge."
Jacey Koethe added 14 kills and six blocks, while Anna Thomas had 29 digs and Kiley Metzger had 20 assists.
As a team, the Hardrockers had 55 kills, 53 assists, and 89 digs. The win puts the 'Rockers with a 5-9 overall record and 5-7 in conference.
Nez led the Eagles, 4-10, with 10 kills (4.09 hitting efficiency) and five blocks, while Olivia Mogten-Shell added nine kills and Chandler Hageman added eight kills. Kincaid Strain and Breshawna Kelly had 18 assists each.
St. Thomas More graduate Skylar Sullivan came off the bench and played in all five sets from her defensive specialist position and had six digs and two assists.
It's now a little wait and see for the Hardrockers, but regardless Torvi Prochazka said they are heading in the right direction.
"Since my first year and Shyann was in that first class, we talked about making the RMAC tournament, and that has been our goal for three years," she said. "If we make it on our third year, if that is the way to goes for us, that's where we are supposed to be. No matter what happens, I think we earned it."