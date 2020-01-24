Hardrocker women cruise past Pueblo

The South Dakota School of Mines women’s basketball team opened the weekend road trip with a win as it cruised to a 71-47 victory over Colorado State University-Pueblo on Friday night.
The Hardrockers jumped out to a 14-8 lead at the end of the first half and extended their advantage to 31-20 at the half.
Pueblo outscored Mines 16-15 in the third, but the Hardrockers regained the momentum with a 25-11 fourth to put the game away.
Ryan Weiss led the way for Mines with 24 points, while Anna Haugen add 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Sami Steffeck chipped in with 13 points and three assists for the Hardrockers.
JaNaiya Davis paced the ThunderWolves with 17 points.
South Dakota Mines (7-9 overall, 5-7 RMAC) will travel to New Mexico Highlands for a 5 p.m. matchup.
BHSU pull past Highlands in second half
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team kept New Mexico Highands winless in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play with a 73-47 win Friday night in Las Vegas, N.M.
The yellow Jackets, 8-4 in league play and 11-6 overall, led only by five at the halftime break (32-27), but outscored Highlands, 0-12, 1-16, 41-20 in the second half, including 23-9 in the fourth quarter.
Racquel Wientjes had a big game for Black Hills State with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Wientjes was 8-of-17 from the field.
Ashlee Beacom finished with 19 points, including 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc, while Alyssia Martinez added nine points.
Ashley Antone led Highlands with 21 points.
BHSU returns to action tonight at Colorado State-Pueblo.
No. 24 South Dakota women roll to 79-25 victory
Ciara Duffy had 13 points with seven assists in a balanced South Dakota offense and the No. 24 Coyotes rolled past Purdue Fort Wayne 79-25 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.
The Coyotes (18-2, 7-0) had won their previous six Summit League games by an average of nearly 35 points and easily bested Friday against the Mastodons (4-15, 0-6), who shot only 21%, missed all 16 of their 3-point attempts, gave up 31 points off 25 turnovers and didn't have an individual score more than six points.
Hannah Sjerven added 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds, Chloe Lamb scored 11 points and Monica Arens 10 for South Dakota. Ten of the 12 Coyotes who played scored. South Dakota had 10 blocks and 19 steals.
Second half surge lifts Jackrabbits past Bison
South Dakota State battled to a 60-52 Summit League victory over North Dakota State on Friday night at Frost Arena.
The Jackrabbits advanced to 15-7 on the season and 7-1 in Summit League play, while NDSU fell to 4-14, 1-5 Summit League.
South Dakota State was led by Paiton Burckhard who registered her second-ever double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Tagyn Larson added 12 points and seven boards, while Tylee Irwin added eight rebounds.
Tori Nelson dished a team-high three assists, in addition to nine points, two steals and two blocks.
The Bison were paced by Michelle Gaislerova with 15 points. NDSU shot 38.9 percent from the field compared to the Jackrabbits at 28.6 percent. SDSU held a 42-36 rebounding advantage in a contest that saw a total of 11 lead changes and five ties.
Men's College Basketball
Yellow Jackets stop Cowboys for 10th straight win
As has been the case for the last couple of weeks, it wasn't easy for the Black Hills State University men's basketball team.
But the Yellow Jackets kept winning, holding off New Mexico Highlands 87-83 Friday night in Las Vegas, N.M. for their 10th straight win. The game was a rematch of the Rocky Mountain Athletic conference tournament title game last March in which Highlands came out on top.
In a tight game the Jackets led 39-38 at halftime and by as much as 11 early in the second half before the Cowboys made a run. Highlands' Roquan Mitchell banked home a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it a three-point game as BHSU missed 2-of-4 free throws before Trey Whitley hit a pair in the final couple of seconds to clinch the win.
Whitley led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points, followed by Stefan Desnica with 19 and Joel Scott with 17 points and seven rebounds. The Jackets were 32-of-51 from the field, hitting 7-of-20 3-pointers.
Mitchell led all scorers for Highlands, 7-5, 12-5, with 30 points, followed by Sammy Barnes-Thompkins with 17 and David hall with 10.
BHSU, 10-2 in league play and 13-5 overall, face Colorado State-Pueblo tonight in Pueblo.
ThunderWolves run past Hardrockers
The Colorado State-Pueblo men's basketball team used a 44-33 second half to pick up an 82-64 win over the South Dakota School of Mines on Friday night.
The game was close in the first half with the ThunderWolves leading 38-31 at the break.
Pueblo pulled away in the second and put the game out of reach.
Logan Elers led the Hardrockers with 18 points and seven rebounds, Allec Williams added 13 points and Mitchell Sueker finished with 10.
South Dakota Mines (9-9) will play at New Mexico Highlands tonight at 7 p.m.