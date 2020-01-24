Hardrocker women cruise past Pueblo

In a tight game the Jackets led 39-38 at halftime and by as much as 11 early in the second half before the Cowboys made a run. Highlands' Roquan Mitchell banked home a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it a three-point game as BHSU missed 2-of-4 free throws before Trey Whitley hit a pair in the final couple of seconds to clinch the win.

Whitley led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points, followed by Stefan Desnica with 19 and Joel Scott with 17 points and seven rebounds. The Jackets were 32-of-51 from the field, hitting 7-of-20 3-pointers.

Mitchell led all scorers for Highlands, 7-5, 12-5, with 30 points, followed by Sammy Barnes-Thompkins with 17 and David hall with 10.

BHSU, 10-2 in league play and 13-5 overall, face Colorado State-Pueblo tonight in Pueblo.

ThunderWolves run past Hardrockers

The Colorado State-Pueblo men's basketball team used a 44-33 second half to pick up an 82-64 win over the South Dakota School of Mines on Friday night.

The game was close in the first half with the ThunderWolves leading 38-31 at the break.

Pueblo pulled away in the second and put the game out of reach.