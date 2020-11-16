Hardrocker women sign two to to 21-22 basketball program

South Dakota Mines women's basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson is pleased to announce the signing of Piper Bauer and Lily Peterson as the newest recruits to the Hardrocker women's basketball program for the 2021-22 season.

Peterson is a 5-foot-7 point guard from Crosby, Minnesota and Bauer is a 5-7 shooting guard from Gig Harbor, Washington.

"We are very excited about our 2021-22 guard class with the signing of Lily and Piper. They both bring an intense love of basketball and are always in the gym or the driveway or park, wherever they can find a hoop," Jacobson said. "Both young ladies come from fantastic families and we are thrilled to continue to grow our Hardrocker family in Washington and Minnesota."

Peterson will join the Hardrockers after completing her senior season for Crosby-Ironton High School. She has been a varsity point guard since the eighth grade and has earned all-conference and all-conference honorable mention awards, was named the team MVP, been a member of the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area team three times and named the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Player of the Year. As a junior, Peterson averaged 15 points, four assists, seven steals and one rebound per game.