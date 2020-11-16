Hardrocker women sign two to to 21-22 basketball program

South Dakota Mines women's basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson is pleased to announce the signing of Piper Bauer and Lily Peterson as the newest recruits to the Hardrocker women's basketball program for the 2021-22 season.
Peterson is a 5-foot-7 point guard from Crosby, Minnesota and Bauer is a 5-7 shooting guard from Gig Harbor, Washington.
"We are very excited about our 2021-22 guard class with the signing of Lily and Piper. They both bring an intense love of basketball and are always in the gym or the driveway or park, wherever they can find a hoop," Jacobson said. "Both young ladies come from fantastic families and we are thrilled to continue to grow our Hardrocker family in Washington and Minnesota."
Peterson will join the Hardrockers after completing her senior season for Crosby-Ironton High School. She has been a varsity point guard since the eighth grade and has earned all-conference and all-conference honorable mention awards, was named the team MVP, been a member of the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area team three times and named the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Player of the Year. As a junior, Peterson averaged 15 points, four assists, seven steals and one rebound per game.
"Lily has a very high basketball IQ and will bring a solid skill set to our point guard position," Jacobson said. "She knows how to push the ball up the floor and find scorers, while being able to score the ball herself. She is also extremely dedicated in the classroom and we are looking forward to her career as a Hardrocker."
While attending South Dakota Mines, Peterson plans to pursue a degree in Pre-Professional Health Sciences.
"I am proud to be a Hardrocker because of this program's commitment to helping student-athletes succeed on and off the court," Peterson said.
Bauer is playing her final high school season with the Peninsula High School Seahawks where she's earned all-conference and all-conference honorable mention accolades. As a junior, she averaged 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
"I have had the pleasure of watching Piper for quite a few years now and so it's very rewarding to have her sign with us. She has an extremely quick release and is a deadly shooter. She too has a high basketball IQ and is a tremendous passer," Jacobson said. "Piper is not only a student of the game, but also dedicated in the classroom and will be graduating with her Associates Degree the same time she graduates with her high school diploma."
Bauer said she's ready to be a Hardrocker.
"Coach Jacobson has a great program and I am excited to join the team," she said.
