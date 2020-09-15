Hardrockers anxious as fall sports begin

The Hardrockers will open Oct. 10 at home against rival Black Hills State University. Mines will play BHSU twice and Chadron State College twice, as well as Colorado Mesa once.

Like all of the college football programs, the Hardrockers did not get the opportunity to have a fall camp before school started. That has them adjusting practice times with classes.

"It's still been great. Our kids have been energetic and have gone through some adversity with how we have had to practice," Flohr said. "But I can't tell you how resilient they have been with the excitement out on the field."

Soccer team working towards spring

Like the Mines volleyball team, the men's soccer program is working hard, Thompson said, for spring.

The Hardrockers have six or seven games scheduled for the spring, and the top six teams in the RMAC will advance to the conference tournament in May.

Despite all of the virus mess, Thompson has some excectations for his program going into the spring season.