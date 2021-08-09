Hardrockers begin camp looking for depth

In his first full season at the helm after a four-game 2020 campaign, South Dakota Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr is all about building his roster as they begin fall camp with about 112 players to choose from.
Flohr brought in 36 freshmen to compete this season, giving this group of seniors their largest roster in their time as Hardrockers.
"We needed to add more depth within our program," Flohr said late Monday morning after the team's first practice of fall camp. "This year with Covid, we were one of the schools that lost a lot of players; we didn’t have a lot of seniors that chose to stay (for an extra season). We had some guys that chose to move on."
Flohr said they look to annually bring in 25 to 30 freshmen each season to have a roster that can challenge for Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles.
"We want to go out continue to build our roster and get it to where we feel it should be — 112 to 120 — just to create depth in our program, so guys don’t have to take every single rep in every single practice," he said.
With that in mind, Flohr said the first practice of camp is really about getting players in positions to show the coaches what they were doing all summer.
"The routine of practice, especially with the young kids coming in, is just showing them the ropes a little bit, and making sure we come out healthy at the end of the day," he said.
From his standpoint, Flohr said Monday he was just looking for players to fly around and come in with energy.
"It is really tough to practice the game of football with no pads on," he said. "We tried to do a lot of fundamentals, just a lot of teaching in regards to our schemes on each side of the ball, as well as on special teams."
Early in fall camp, they are allowed two practices with helmets, followed by three practices with helmets and shoulder pads. They can be in full pads in their sixth practice, which is Sunday, but not on consecutive days in full pads through fall camp.
"Our kids came out with great energy today,” Flohr said. “Our offense showed great spurts and our defense came back and showed some spurts. You're going to have that in fall camp, whether it is Day 1 or Day 15. There are always going to be the ups and downs on each side of the ball. It's just about trying to coach our kids with consistency on each side of things."
Back to lead the Hardrocker offense is senior running back Ahmad Lewis, who led the RMAC in rushing in 2019 (1,385 yards), along with senior receivers Collin Zuhr and Joe Luebbers, junior offensive linemen Grant Smith and Austin Roth, quarterbacks, junior Spencer Zur and redshirt freshman Jayden Johannsen and redshirt-freshman wide receiver/running back Isaiah Eastman.
Defensive returners include senior linebacker Justin Broekemeier, senior defensive back Christian Singleton, junior linebackers Cole Peterson, Will Carroll and Gavin Chaddock, junior junior defensive back Adrian Eastman, junior defensive end Kyante Christian and sophomore defensive back Casey Knutsen.
Flohr said their expectations for now are for the players to continue to buy into the process, buy into the culture, continue to improve and give 100 percent every day.
"Our older kids need to teach the younger kids what Hardrocker culture is all about. We have some great senior leadership,” he said. “We feel our ones are very comparable to the top teams in our league, we just have to continue to get more depth in our program. If we can continue to do that as our season goes and they continue to play hard, then we are excited about what they guys can do."
The Hardrockers open the season with a pair of home games, Sept. 2 at against Missouri S &T and Sept. 9 against Mayville State, before beginning RMAC play Sept. 18 at Chadron State College.