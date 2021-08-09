Hardrockers begin camp looking for depth

In his first full season at the helm after a four-game 2020 campaign, South Dakota Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr is all about building his roster as they begin fall camp with about 112 players to choose from.

Flohr brought in 36 freshmen to compete this season, giving this group of seniors their largest roster in their time as Hardrockers.

"We needed to add more depth within our program," Flohr said late Monday morning after the team's first practice of fall camp. "This year with Covid, we were one of the schools that lost a lot of players; we didn’t have a lot of seniors that chose to stay (for an extra season). We had some guys that chose to move on."

Flohr said they look to annually bring in 25 to 30 freshmen each season to have a roster that can challenge for Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles.

"We want to go out continue to build our roster and get it to where we feel it should be — 112 to 120 — just to create depth in our program, so guys don’t have to take every single rep in every single practice," he said.

With that in mind, Flohr said the first practice of camp is really about getting players in positions to show the coaches what they were doing all summer.