Hardrockers clinch first winning season since 2015, rolling over NM Highlands

The South Dakota Mines football team was in control from start to finish as they held a 37-10 lead en route to a 40-17 win over New Mexico Highlands to clinch their first winning season since 2015.

The Hardrockers (6-4, 4-4 RMAC) intercepted a pass on New Mexico Highlands' first offensive drive when Kaleb Tischler recorded his third pick in the last two games. On the ensuing play, South Dakota Mines punched with a 15-yard run by Isaiah Eastman.

The Hardrockers offense got the ball back after a defensive stop and scored on a halfback pass from Eastman from 33 yards out to cap off a nine-play 70-yard drive for 14-0 lead. The Cowboys got on the board on their next drive with a field goal thanks to a 34-yard scramble by Ramone Atkins.

On a 4th and short early in the second quarter, Jayden Johannsen converted on a run before punching in a 5-yard touchdown to take a 21-3 lead. After that, it was the defense's turn to make a play as Justin Broekemeier and Gavin Chaddock recorded a sack in the end zone for a safety, increasing the lead to 23-3.

Johannsen then connected with a streaking Collin Zur for a 73-yard touchdown, increasing the lead to 30-3. After that, New Mexico Highlands scored on a seven-play, 75-yard drive to decrease South Dakota Mines' lead to 30-10.

Johannsen found Jake Leone in the back of the endzone to increase the lead to 37-10 at halftime.

Neither team was able to get much going in the third quarter until Tischler recorded his second interception of the day to give the Hardrockers great field position. Connor Taylor took advantage, connecting on a 25-yard field goal.

After an interception, New Mexico Highlands got into the end zone after a five-play, 55-yard drive to cut the Hardrockers lead to 40-17 early in the fourth quarter.

The Hardrockers close out their season against Colorado Mesa at noon next Saturday at O'Harra Stadium.

