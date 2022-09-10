Hardrockers' comeback bid falls short in loss to Truman St. in home opener

South Dakota Mines scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to one possession Saturday afternoon, but its onside kick with 37 seconds remaining was recovered by Truman State, ending its comeback bid in a 27-20 loss in its home opener at O'Harra Stadium.

The Hardrockers (1-1) gave up two touchdowns in the first six minutes of the contest and were forced to play catch-up throughout the game.

Jayden Johannsen completed 16 of 25 passes for 175 yards, no touchdowns and one interception with a rushing touchdown. Spencer Zur came in at quarterback and went 17 of 25 for 187 yards, two touchdowns, one pick and a fumble.

Jeremiah Bridges had nine receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown, Isaiah Eastman collected nine catches for 84 yards and one score and Mason Galbreath added 90 yards on five receptions.

SD Mines was held to just 46 rushing yards and went 8 for 19 on third down.

Casey Knutsen finished with 10 tackles on defense, and Otutoa Afu earned one sack.

The Bulldogs (1-1) tallied 228 passing yards, 109 rushing yards and went 5 for 14 on third down.

The Hardrockers are back in action next Saturday against Colorado Mesa (1-0) in Grand Junction, Colorado.