Hardrockers drop Grizzlies in four sets

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team earned a hard fought, four-set victory over Adams State Saturday at the King Center in Rapid City.

Coming off Friday night's postponement because of a bomb threat on campus, it wasn’t an easy task as the Grizzlies battled in the first two sets, but were eventually defeated 30-28 in the first and 26-24 in the second.

Adams State swung the momentum in its direction in the third with a 25-16 win, but Mines had an answer and closed out the match with a 25-14 win in the fourth.

Shyann Bastian, Jacey Koethe and Victoria Zagorski led the way for the Hardrockers with 11 kills apiece.

Bastian also led the team in assists with 30, Kiley Metzger added 21 assists and Anna Thomas finished with 25 digs.

Cindy Garcia paced Adams State with 14 kills, Anna Huggins tacked on 13 kills and Bailey Schlosser finished with 26 assists.

South Dakota Mines (11-11 overall, 4-9 RMAC) will host New Mexico Highlands Sunday at 3 p.m.

BHSU defeats Highlands in four

Black Hills State battled back from a third-set loss to pick up a win over New Mexico Highlands Saturday afternoon at the Young Center in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets kicked off the match with a 25-18 win in the first set and took a 2-0 advantage with a 27-25 victory in the second.

Highlands cut the deficit to 2-1 with a 25-18 win in the third, before BSHU regained the momentum in the fourth and close out the match with a 25-20 victory.

Madison Hoopman led the Yellow Jackets with 13 kills, Sierra Ward added 10 kills and Katie Welniak finished with 12 digs.

Karly Marx paced Black Hills State in assists with 43.

Terayah Stukes paced the Cowgirls with 14 kills, while Samantha Sjogren finished with 20 assists.

Up next, the Yellow Jackets (7-15 overall, 4-10 RMAC) will travel to Colorado to take on the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Friday.

College Football

Colorado Mines cruises past Chadron State

After suffering its first loss of the season last weekend, the 14th ranked Colorado School of Mines football team cruised to its eighth win of the season with a 34-7 victory over Chadron State in Golden, Colo., on Saturday.

Michael Zeman kicked off the scoring for the Orediggers six minutes into the first quarter on a 17-yrd run and John Matocha connected on an 11-yard TD pass to Josh Johnston three minutes later to extend Mines’ lead to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Matocha added to the Orediggers lead to start the second quarter on a 46-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Smith.

Zeman closed out the half with a 1-yard touchdown and Mines led 27-0 at the half.

Down 34-0 in the fourth, the Eagles scored their lone touchdown of the game when Cole Thurness caught a 7-yard pass from Dalton Holst.

Matocha finished with 23 completions for 310 yards and three touchdowns, Zeman had 23 carries for 96 yards and two TDs and Max McLeod finished with four catches for 81 yards and a TD.

Holst was 19-for-34 for 198 yards and a touchdown and Thurness finished with four catches for 46 yards.

Chadron State (4-5 overall, 4-4 RMAC) will host Western Oregon next Saturday.

