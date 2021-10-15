Hardrockers drop Westminster in straight sets

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team earned a straight-set victory over the Westminster, Utah, Friday in Salt Lake City.
The Hardrockers opened with a 25-19 win in the first set, took the second set 25-14 and edged the Griffins 26-24 in the third.
Dejah Behrend led Mines with 10 kills, while Shyann Bastian and Sydney Crites chipped in with nine kills apiece.
Kassie Luce paced the team with 16 assists and Kiley Metzger finished with 15.
Malinda Messner led Westminster with 10 kills and Katie Jacox finished with 24 assists.
South Dakota Mines (9-8 overall, 3-6 RMAC) will play at Colorado Mesa Saturday at 4 p.m.
Colorado Mesa beats BHSU in four
Colorado Mesa bounced back from a loss in the opening set to pick up a 3-1 victory over Black Hills State Friday in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Yellow Jackets got off to a good start, taking the first set 25-23.
From there it was all Colorado Mesa, though, as the Mavericks put the match away with 25-13, 25-18 and 25-22 wins in the next three sets.
Sydney Leffler paced Mesa with 21 kills and Sabrina VanDeList had 50 assists.
Mariah Robinson led the way for BHSU with 10 kills, Haedyn Rhoades had 18 digs and Karly Marx finished with 30 assists.
The Yellow Jackets (5-12 overall, 2-7 RMAC) will play at Westminster Saturday at 4 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Yellow Jackets tie with Adams State
The Black Hills State University women’s soccer team finished in a 2-2 draw with Adams State Friday afternoon at Dakota Fields in Rapid City.
The Yellow Jackets opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Emma Avery found the back of the net on as assist from Alexa Buckley.
The Grizzlies answered on an unassisted goal from Carena Harrison on the 18th minute, but BHSU regained the lead less than four minutes later on a goal from Gabbi Nowodworski.
Jayne Scheiss of Adams State tied the match and scored the final goal of the game in the 51st minute.
The Grizzlies finished with 22 shots, including 10 in overtime, while the Yellow Jackets had 20 shots.
Black Hills State (2-7-1 overall, 1-5-1 RMAC) will host New Mexico Highlands on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer
Colorado Mines shuts out Hardrockers
Colorado School of Mines scored four goals in the second half on its way to a 6-0 victory over South Dakota Mines Friday in Golden, Colo.
Although the Orediggers did a majority of their damage in the second half, they scored a pair of goals in the first half, including scores from Grant Bell and Quin Collins.
Azad Iliozer added to the lead in the 45th minute and John Burnett made it 4-0 a little over three minutes later.
Gabe Rodriguez and Kagan Giltinan scored the final two goals for the Orediggers.
South Dakota Mines (1-10-1 overall, 0-5-0 RMAC) will play at Colorado Christian on Sunday.
Junior Hockey
Bighorns cruise past Sabres
The Badlands Sabres had a tough time keeping Helena out of the net, especially in the second period, as the Bighorns cruised to an 9-1 victory Friday at the Helena Ice Arena in Helena, Mont.
The Bighorns found the net the first time in the seventh minute on a Samuel Feamster goal and followed it with another in the 10th when Liam Bland scored.
Helena wasted no time adding to its advantage just 33 seconds into the second period on a goal from Harlan Wojtusik.
Wojtusik scored again in the 10th minute, and a pair of goals from Tylor Greene and Corbin Skinner in the 16th minute made it 6-0.
Down 7-0, Brady Ridnour put the Sabres on the board when he scored a minute and 43 seconds into the third period on an assist from Zach Vockler.
Bland added his second goal of the game in the 12th minute and Adam Harvey closed out the scoring five minutes later.
Helena kept the pressure on the entire game, finishing with 74 shot attempts, while Badlands had 20.
The Sabres, 4-5, will close out the weekend series with Helena Saturday at 7:05 p.m.