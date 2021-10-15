Hardrockers drop Westminster in straight sets

Colorado School of Mines scored four goals in the second half on its way to a 6-0 victory over South Dakota Mines Friday in Golden, Colo.

Although the Orediggers did a majority of their damage in the second half, they scored a pair of goals in the first half, including scores from Grant Bell and Quin Collins.

Azad Iliozer added to the lead in the 45th minute and John Burnett made it 4-0 a little over three minutes later.

Gabe Rodriguez and Kagan Giltinan scored the final two goals for the Orediggers.

South Dakota Mines (1-10-1 overall, 0-5-0 RMAC) will play at Colorado Christian on Sunday.

Junior Hockey

Bighorns cruise past Sabres

The Badlands Sabres had a tough time keeping Helena out of the net, especially in the second period, as the Bighorns cruised to an 9-1 victory Friday at the Helena Ice Arena in Helena, Mont.

The Bighorns found the net the first time in the seventh minute on a Samuel Feamster goal and followed it with another in the 10th when Liam Bland scored.