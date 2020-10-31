Hardrockers, Eagles to meet again for Round 2

In a season of abnormality, the South Dakota Mines football team will see a real familiar foe Saturday, as they host Chadron State college Saturday at O'Harra Stadium.
The Hardrockers and Eagles met just two weeks ago in Chadron, Neb., with Chadron State winning 41-25.
Kickoff at Dunham Field is at 4 p.m.
It will also be the first home game for Mines since it beat Black Hills State University 34-17 in the season opener Oct. 10.
The Eagles, meanwhile, will be playing for the first time since that win over the Hardrockers two weeks ago, as their home game against Black Hills State last Saturday was canceled because the Yellow Jackets had several players stricken with or quarantined because of the coronavirus.
Welcome to 2020.
In that first game, the Eagles jumped out to a 21-3 halftime lead and were ahead by at least two touchdowns the rest of the way.
Chadron State finished with 599 yards against Mines, but the Hardrockers garnered 448 yards. Eagle quarterback Dalton Holst completed 19 of 27 passes for 361 yards, including eight passes to St. Thomas More graduate Cole Thurness for 175 yards and six to Chad Mikelson for 166. The Eagles also rushed 46 times for 238 yards, led by Jalen Starks, the 250-pound transfer from UCLA, who carried 17 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns.
For Mines, freshman quarterback Jayden Johanssen completed 17 of 30 passes for 246 yards and ran 12 times for 109 yards against the Eagles. Junior running back Ahmad Lewis carried 24 times for 90 yards.
Sturgis native and Chadron State head coach Jay Long said they will be ready for another outstanding game with the Hardrockers. The games in 2019 and 2018 were barn-burners as well, with the Eagles winning 53-48 and 50-46.
"I'm sure it will be another really entertaining game," Long said. "They always are when we play Mines."
Mines is coming off its first-ever win over Colorado Mesa, stopping the Mavericks 24-9 on their home field, handing CMU its first loss of the season, Mesa had crushed Black Hills State 56-7 the week before in Spearfish.
"We had a lot of people step up which was good to see," Mines coach Charlie Flohr said. "I was so proud of our team with how they responded all week long heading into that game. I knew it was going to take our best effort to beat a very good Colorado Mesa team."
Spencer Zur got the start at quarterback for Mines, completing 16-23 passes for 178 yards, and one interception. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 59 yards.
Eight different receivers caught passes in Saturday's victory. Isaiah Eastman led the team with five receptions for 61 yards. Lewis caught three for 42 and Collin Zur hauled in three for 28 yards.
Defensively, Cole Peterson led the team with 11 total tackles, Kyante Christian added nine and Bryan Akunna registered eight, including two sacks. Gavin Chaddock and Otutoa Afu both had one sack in the game and Adrian Eastman was also credited with an interception returned for eight yards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!