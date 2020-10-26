Hardrockers Earn All 3 Football POTW Honors

South Dakota Mines made it a clean sweep Monday as Dominick Jackson, Ahmad Lewis and Casey Knutsen all earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Football Player of the Week honors, announced by league officials.

South Dakota Mines traveled to Grand Junction, Colorado over the weekend where the Hardrockers defeated Colorado Mesa 24-9 for its first victory over the Mavericks in program history.

Jackson, a senior from Aurora, Colorado, was named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week after he helped set the tone early for the Hardrockers. He recorded the third pick-six of his career Saturday after intercepting a Mavericks pass midway through the first quarter and returning it 33 yards to give the 'Rockers the first score of the game. That set the tempo, as SDM built 17-0 lead at halftime, and went on to earn the milestone victory. Jackson added three solo tackles in the game.