Hardrockers Earn All 3 Football POTW Honors

South Dakota Mines made it a clean sweep Monday as Dominick Jackson, Ahmad Lewis and Casey Knutsen all earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Football Player of the Week honors, announced by league officials.
South Dakota Mines traveled to Grand Junction, Colorado over the weekend where the Hardrockers defeated Colorado Mesa 24-9 for its first victory over the Mavericks in program history.
Jackson, a senior from Aurora, Colorado, was named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week after he helped set the tone early for the Hardrockers. He recorded the third pick-six of his career Saturday after intercepting a Mavericks pass midway through the first quarter and returning it 33 yards to give the 'Rockers the first score of the game. That set the tempo, as SDM built 17-0 lead at halftime, and went on to earn the milestone victory. Jackson added three solo tackles in the game.
Knutsen, a sophomore from Fort Collins, Colorado, was named RMAC Special Teams Player of the Week. The punter helped the Hardrockers keep Colorado Mesa pinned deep all game long as he punted seven times for 279 yards, averaging 40 yards per punt. He had a long of 62 yards and four punts were inside the 20 — including one downed at the Mavs' 1-yard line. Knutsen also recorded six total tackles in the game.
For the second time this season, junior Ahmad Lewis was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts Saturday. The running back from Tacoma, Washington led the Hardrockers’ rushing attack, carrying the ball 30 times for 85 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He also had three receptions for 42 yards.
Lewis also earned the RMAC offensive honor after his Week 1 performance against Black Hills State. The Hardrockers now have five POTW accolades this season.
