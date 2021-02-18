Hardrockers edge Yellow Jackets in thriller

The South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team got four free throws from Naomi Hidalgo and Ryan Weiss in the final 23 seconds to edge Black Hills State 61-60 Thursday night at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

With the win, the Hardrockers completed the season sweep of the Yellow Jackets and moved to 10-6 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 10-7 overall. Black Hills State fell to 12-6 in league play and 12-6 overall.

The two long-time rivals battled to the final seconds with three lead changes on the final three possessions. Hidalgo hit two free throws to put Mines up 59-58 with 23 seconds remaining, but the Yellow Jackets came back and got a layup by Racquel Wientjes with 13 seconds for a 60-59 lead.

Weiss, who went over the 1,000-point mark in her career earlier in the game, was fouled late and hit two free throws with eight seconds remaining. BHSU couldn’t get the game-winner to go in the end and the Hardrockers escaped with the win.