Hardrockers fall again to Roadrunners 1-0

If not for some bad luck, the South Dakota Mines men's soccer team might not have any luck at all. At least on the scoreboard.

The Hardrockers had an own goal go against them barely a minute into the game against MSU Denver, and fell 1-0 Saturday to the Roadrunners at Dakota Fields.

It was the second 1-0 loss to MSU Denver this season for the Hardrockers, who fell to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play. The Roadrunners moved to 2-2 in league play and 2-3 overall.

The own goal came just 1 minute and 13 seconds into the contest. That was the only scoring as both teams battled each other and the elements as a steady 20 mile per hour wind plus higher gusts hounded the players all day.

"It definitely wasn't the start that we wanted," Mines head coach Ryan Thompson said. "We started off slow in both games last weekend, and we wanted to start off strong today. But it happens and it just kind of deflated us."

The wind was also deflating at times for both teams, gusting from north to south. The Hardrockers played against the wind in the first half and never got anything going, and then with it at their backs in the second half, saw the ball sail at times.