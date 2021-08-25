Hardrockers getting ready with final scrimmage

The South Dakota Mines football team is a day away from beginning preparation for its season opener at home against Missouri S&T.

Wednesday night's scrimmage was an opportunity for the Hardrockers to pick up some momentum for game-week with an early-evening scrimmage on Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium.

For the most part, head coach Charlie Flohr was happy with his team's effort and performance.

"I was pleased with our ones. Offensively we have to pick up our tempo a little bit, we were a little bit slow, and defensively, they started the game off fast and gave the offense the ball back in a timely matter," Flohr said. "There are a few things we have to fix defensively as far as substitutions, make sure we have the right people on the field. All-in-all I was very happy our kids and how they performed."

Flohr said they wanted to get as much game-like situations for the ones and twos on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, matching them up against the freshmen and younger players.