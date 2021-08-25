Hardrockers getting ready with final scrimmage

The South Dakota Mines football team is a day away from beginning preparation for its season opener at home against Missouri S&T.
Wednesday night's scrimmage was an opportunity for the Hardrockers to pick up some momentum for game-week with an early-evening scrimmage on Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium.
For the most part, head coach Charlie Flohr was happy with his team's effort and performance.
"I was pleased with our ones. Offensively we have to pick up our tempo a little bit, we were a little bit slow, and defensively, they started the game off fast and gave the offense the ball back in a timely matter," Flohr said. "There are a few things we have to fix defensively as far as substitutions, make sure we have the right people on the field. All-in-all I was very happy our kids and how they performed."
Flohr said they wanted to get as much game-like situations for the ones and twos on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, matching them up against the freshmen and younger players.
"We really just tried to focus on rotations, ones, twos, special teams, and tried to treat it as much of a game-like atmosphere as we could," he said. "There's still some things we need to clean up. The big emphasis for us now is finishing in the red zone and taking care of the football. We did that tonight. I like the trend that we're taking thee."
The Hardrockers open the season in one week, meaning that Flohr and his staff will need to make a decision soon on the starting quarterback between junior Spencer Zur and redshirt-freshman Jayden Johannsen. Both started two games in last fall's abbreviated Covid season.
Both have played well in fall camp and both played well and equally Thursday night.
"I just love how those guys interact, they generally care for one another," Flohr said. "Whoever ends up starting that game next Thursday night, the other one is going to be cheering for him from the sideline. I'm just excited to see those guys compete the rest of the week and ultimately lead us to the victory next Thursday."
With the Hardrockers opening the season on a Thursday night, Flohr said preparation for Missouri-S&T begins early Friday morning.
"We have to get our kids tuned in for what Missouri S&T is going to do. They have a very good program that will come up here and be every physical and they have a lot of veteran players back," he said. "They are going to give us a good test for the rest of the season to see where we are at and what we need to improve on."
Kickoff for the Miners is set for 6 p.m. Missouri S&T, a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, did not play in 2020 and was 7-4 in 2019.