Hardrockers head to Denver for another round of RMAC bouts

RAPID CITY — It’s feeling a little like Déjà vu for the South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team as the Hardrockers will load up the bus again and head back to Colorado this weekend for a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchups.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, MSU Denver and Colorado Christian University did not want to travel to South Dakota this weekend and opted to switch sites on the schedule — the same thing that Colorado School of Mines and Regis University did two weeks ago. The Roadrunners and Cougars will honor this agreement and come to Rapid City on Feb. 11 (vs. CCU) and Feb. 13 (vs. MSUD).
The Roadrunners are first up on the weekend schedule in a Thursday night bout. MSUD defeated Colorado Christian on Tuesday night, 78-62, and will face the ‘Rockers with a 2-3 overall record. They’ve dropped games to Colorado School of Mines (82-48), Westminster College (56-55) and Colorado Mesa (83-68). Their only other win came from Western Colorado, 74-72.
MSU Denver is led by Mavrick Gildyard, who averages 13.2 ppg and 6.2 rpg with Kobe Sanders, Tonje Durham Laolu Oke and Tyrei Randall are all averaging just over nine ppg.
The Roadrunners hold a 10-3 edge vs. the Hardrockers in the overall series, but South Dakota Mines has won three of the last four. The ‘Rockers swept both games last season, defeating the Roadrunners, 80-51, in Denver, and then beat them, 74-55, during a visit to Rapid City.
The game is slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Thursday and will be streamed live on the Hardrocker Network.
After falling to the Roadrunners on Tuesday night, the Cougars will face South Dakota Mines on Saturday with a 1-3 overall record. CCU defeated Fort Lewis College, 84-79, before dropping games to Colorado Mesa (80-60), Westminster College (79-71) and the Roadrunners.
The Cougars have a pair of high-powered players in Ross Williams and Andy Stafford. Williams is producing 21.3 ppg and seven rpg; while Stafford cashes in for 18.8 ppg and 7.5 rpg. They both like to fling it from 3-point range and seem to be fairly accurate, notching 16 and 11 bombs respectively. Justin Engesser contributes with nine ppg and Aidan Cantwell adds seven ppg.
South Dakota Mines has had some success against CCU, leading the series 4-2. The ‘Rockers swept the Cougars last season, winning, 73-60, in Rapid City and then getting an 85-73 victory in Lakewood.
With all the new faces on the roster, the Hardrockers are starting to emerge with their old familiar traits. Those shined through in last Saturday’s win over Adams State (75-69).
Kolten Mortensen continues to gain confidence and leads the team with 13 ppg and 9.3 rpg. Brevin Walter is also beginning to find his footing and is averaging 11.7 ppg. Brannagh Walsh continues to improve, fitting into SDM’s system averaging 6.7 ppg and 5.7 rgp.
Saturday’s game is set for a 4 p.m. start in Lakewood and will be streamed live on the Hardrocker network.
