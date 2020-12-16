Hardrockers head to Denver for another round of RMAC bouts

RAPID CITY — It’s feeling a little like Déjà vu for the South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team as the Hardrockers will load up the bus again and head back to Colorado this weekend for a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchups.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, MSU Denver and Colorado Christian University did not want to travel to South Dakota this weekend and opted to switch sites on the schedule — the same thing that Colorado School of Mines and Regis University did two weeks ago. The Roadrunners and Cougars will honor this agreement and come to Rapid City on Feb. 11 (vs. CCU) and Feb. 13 (vs. MSUD).

The Roadrunners are first up on the weekend schedule in a Thursday night bout. MSUD defeated Colorado Christian on Tuesday night, 78-62, and will face the ‘Rockers with a 2-3 overall record. They’ve dropped games to Colorado School of Mines (82-48), Westminster College (56-55) and Colorado Mesa (83-68). Their only other win came from Western Colorado, 74-72.

MSU Denver is led by Mavrick Gildyard, who averages 13.2 ppg and 6.2 rpg with Kobe Sanders, Tonje Durham Laolu Oke and Tyrei Randall are all averaging just over nine ppg.