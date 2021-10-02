Hardrockers hold off Grizzlies for first RMAC win

The second half would start with a turnover for each team. It wasn’t until midway through the third quarter when a 7-play, 49-yard drive for the Hardrockers would trim the deficit to 35-30, after the 15-yard rushing touchdown by Johannsen.

The Mines defense would get a stop and Kaleb Roth gained 31 yards on ensuing drive before Johannsen finished it off with a 16-yard run. The Hardrockers attempted a 2-point conversion and that was successful to regain the lead at 38-35.

The Grizzlies came right back and had what appeared to be a touchdown, but they fumbled into the end zone, and the Hardrockers recovered to get the ball back to their offense.

The Mines defense continue to play well in the second half, getting a pair of stops before the offense scored on another Johannsen run, this one from 15 yards, to give the Hardrockers a 45-35 lead.

Adams State kept plugging away and cut the lead to three on a 25-yard pass from John Buksa to Quinton Garrett with 3:32 remaining. Mines would go to the ground game, gaining two first downs before a Casey Knutsen punt pinned the Grizzlies at the own 2-yard line with just 6 seconds remaining. The Hardrocker defense would hold serve, winning the first RMAC contest of the season 45-42, to go to 3-2 overall, and 1-2 in conference play.