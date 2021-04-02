Hardrockers host Roadrunners in home soccer opener

The South Dakota Mines men's soccer team will have its home opener this Saturday as the Hardrockers the MSU Denver Roadrunners at 1:30 p.m. at Dakota Field.
The Hardrockers opened the season two weeks ago, playing all their games in Colorado where they posted a 1-3 overall record and 0-2 RMAC record. After winning a double overtime nonconference game over Colorado Christian (2-1), South Dakota Mines fell to MSU Denver, 1-0, 5-1 to UCCS and were shut out by Colorado Mesa University, 4-0,
The Hardrockers credited the season's three goals to Garrett Cole, Ransom Hall and Philip Leano, while George Martinez has the team's only assist so far on the year.
In goal, Riley Dunne and Tyler Ring have split duties, each appearing in two games. In the 22 shots faced Ring has 13 saves while Dunne has one save in the three shots faced.
The Roadrunners have an identical 1-3 overall record on the season and 1-2 mark in the RMAC. Their only win at the hands of the Hardrockers. MSU Denver dropped a non-conference game to CSU Pueblo, 3-0, and most recently dropped RMAC bouts to Westminster College and Regis University with matching 2-1 outcomes.
MSU Denver is led in scoring by Aaron Biggerstaff with two goals while Gianni Steijlen has notched one. Nick Jansen has spent all season as goalkeeper and has 12 saves in 19 shots faced.
Saturday game will be streamed live on the Hardrocker Network by logging onto www.gorockers.com.
Time, opponent changed for Mines RMAC Tournament game
With Regis University dropping out of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Volleyball Championships because of COVID-19 issues, Colorado Colorado Cprings has moved into the tournament and will face top seed Colorado Mesa.
The 1 seed versus 8 seed match begins at 5 p.m. Thursday in Grand Junction, Colo.
All tournament participants seeded lower than Regis will move up one position, and UCCS has now qualified for the tournament.
That means South Dakota Mines has moved up to the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 CSU-Pueblo (instead as No. 7 seed and facing No. 2 MSU Denver). The matchup is set for 11 a.m.
The Hardrockers, 5-7 in the RMAC and 5-9 overall, are making their first trip to the tournament. Earlier in the season, Mines fell to CSU-Pueblo 3-0 (25-21, 28-26 and 25-13) in Salt Lake City.
The other quarterfinal games will see No. 7 Colorado Christian vs. No. 2 MSU Denver at 1:30 p.m. and No. 5 Western Colorado vs. No. 4 Colorado Mines at 7:30 p.m.
The semifinals are set for Friday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with the two winners playing for the championship Saturday at 6 p.m.
Yellow Jacket bats silent in losses to CSU-Pueblo
The Black Hills State University softball team dropped a doubleheader to CSU-Pueblo 3-2 and 5-1 Friday afternoon at Yellow Jacket Field.
The Yellow Jackets fell to 2-19 on the season, both overall and in the RMAC.
Shayla Tuschen started game one for the Yellow Jackets and went seven strong innings, allowing three runs, two of them earned on seven hits while walking one. She also had a strong day at the plate, going 2-4 with an RBI.
Bell Luebken finished the game going 3-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored.
Baileigh Hubbard went 1-4 with an RBI and Darian Gottfried went 1-1 with a pinch-hit double and a run scored.
Crystal Amaral opened game two on the mound for BHSU, allowing five runs, two of which were earned on six hits and striking out three. She also hit a double at the plate, going 1-3.
McKayla Perry also hit a double in the game, finishing 2-4. Luebken drove in BHSU's lone run in the game with a fielder's choice to drive in Brittany Henricksen who reached base with a walk earlier that inning.
Tuschen went 1-3 in game two, giving her a six-game hitting streak dating back to March 28 at Metro State.
The Yellow Jackets wrap up the series with CSU Pueblo with a doubleheader on Saturday with first pitches at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
USD volleyball outlasts Kansas city in Summit semis
South Dakota is returning to the Summit League tournament championship match after outlasting Kansas City in a five-set semifinal thriller on Friday inside the Sanford Pentagon.
The Coyotes turned the tables on the Roos after dropping both regular season meetings, also in five sets, by prevailing when it mattered most 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11.
South Dakota (14-6) will face top-seeded Denver (14-2) in Saturday's 1 p.m. (MDT) championship match, the second time in three seasons the two have squared off with an NCAA Tournament berth at stake.
Madison Jurgens directed the offense that boasted a .233 team hitting percentage while three Coyotes reached double figures in kills as Sami Slaughter and Elizabeth Juhnke had 21 apiece and Madison Harms chipped in 11. Slaughter and Juhnke became the first set of teammates this season during Summit League play to each hit the 20-kill mark in the same match.
"I think we just stayed very disciplined, we made some plays," coach Leanne Williamson said. "We came up with some big digs at times, but I think we were able to get a few other people involved too, offensively."