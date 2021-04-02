Hardrockers host Roadrunners in home soccer opener

The South Dakota Mines men's soccer team will have its home opener this Saturday as the Hardrockers the MSU Denver Roadrunners at 1:30 p.m. at Dakota Field.

The Hardrockers opened the season two weeks ago, playing all their games in Colorado where they posted a 1-3 overall record and 0-2 RMAC record. After winning a double overtime nonconference game over Colorado Christian (2-1), South Dakota Mines fell to MSU Denver, 1-0, 5-1 to UCCS and were shut out by Colorado Mesa University, 4-0,

The Hardrockers credited the season's three goals to Garrett Cole, Ransom Hall and Philip Leano, while George Martinez has the team's only assist so far on the year.

In goal, Riley Dunne and Tyler Ring have split duties, each appearing in two games. In the 22 shots faced Ring has 13 saves while Dunne has one save in the three shots faced.

The Roadrunners have an identical 1-3 overall record on the season and 1-2 mark in the RMAC. Their only win at the hands of the Hardrockers. MSU Denver dropped a non-conference game to CSU Pueblo, 3-0, and most recently dropped RMAC bouts to Westminster College and Regis University with matching 2-1 outcomes.