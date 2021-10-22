Hardrockers, Jackets, Eagles all back home

The South Dakota Mines football team will face a Top 25 program for the second straight week, as the Hardrockers host Western Colorado Saturday at O'Harra Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.

Western Colorado has started the season 5-1 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 6-1 overall, ranked 24th nationally.

Offensively, the Mountaineers average 34.4 points per game, the third-highest scoring average in the conference. Their rushing attack is leading the RMAC in yards, led by Josh Cummings and his 121.7 yards per game, which is 11th best in the nation. Cummings’ 13 touchdowns are top 5 at the Division 2 level and most in the RMAC.

The Mountaineer defense is third in the RMAC in points given up per game. Farris Lane and Will Lydle have 12.5 and 10 tackles for loss to put them among the top 3 in the conference and are top 5 in sacks with eight and five.

The Hardrockers look to bounce back from a tough 44-24 loss to now third-ranked Colorado Mines last Saturday in golden, Colo. The loss dropped Mines to 2-3 in RMAC play and 4-3 overall.

The Hardrocker offense is averaging 32 points per game, the fourth best in the RMAC.

Over the last three games, redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Johannsen has accounted for 1,015 yards and 11 touchdowns. Johannsen is third in the RMAC in completion percentage at 61.3%, fourth in passing yardage, and third in efficiency. Johannsen is also seventh in the RMAC in rushing and first among quarterbacks and has seventh in rushing touchdowns, the third-most in the conference.

Kaleb Roth averages 75.4 rushing yards per game, the fifth best in the conference.

The Hardrockers boast three wide receivers in the top 8 in the RMAC in receptions. Jeremiah Bridges, Isaiah Eastman, and Collin Zur have 31, 30, and 25 receptions each, tying them for 4th, 6th, and 8th in the conference. Bridges, Eastman, and Zur are 3rd, 5th, and 6th in receiving yards in the RMAC.

Kyante Christian and Gavin Chaddock are in the top 10 with 5.5 and 4.5 sacks on the season. As a team, Mines has 18 quarterback sacks.

Following the game this weekend, the Hardrockers head to Spearfish for the 136th Black Hills Brawl against Black Hills State University. That matchup is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on October 30.

BHSU returns home to host New Mexico Highlands

Black Hills State football is back home the next two weekends, starting this Saturday against New Mexico Highlands at 1 p.m. at Lyle Hare Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (4-3, 2-32 RMAC) look to get back in the win column against the eighth-place Cowboys (2-4, 2-5 RMAC).

Black Hills State football fell to No. 24 Western Colorado last Saturday, 44-28.

The Yellow Jackets totaled 392 yards of total offense, including 352 in the air behind impressive performances from the team's second- and third-string quarterbacks.

Aidan Willard ended up getting the start at QB for BHSU, completing 12 of 19 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Hammons also had an impressive game under center, finishing 5-for-10 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys are currently 2-5 overall, and 2-4 in the RMAC this season. NMHU began the season with a 44-7 victory over Fort Lewis, and is now coming off its second win of the season with a 28-21 win over CSU Pueblo.

Chadron State to host Fort Lewis

Chadron State will be at home Saturday to take on the Fort Lewis College Skyhawks in another Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference clash. Kickoff will be at noon.

The Eagles are coming off a 45-35 win over Adams State, leading 36-14 at halftime. Chadron state finished with a 523-289 edge in total yards. The win improved the Eagles' record to 3-3 in the RMAC and 3-4 overall.

Quarterback Dalton Holst had an outstanding game, completing 16 of 28 passes for 248 yards and throwing touchdowns to four different receivers. He also ran the ball seven times for 70 yards.

The Eagles rushed for 275 yards, led by sophomore tailback Jeydon Cox, who carried 17 times for 122 yards, while also catching three passes for 20 yards and returning three kickoffs for 72 yards, giving him 214 all-purpose yards.

Long said the offensive line deserves much credit for the Eagles' output. He was particularly pleased that the Eagles maintained possession of the ball the final seven and a half minutes to clinch the outcome after Adams State had reduced the lead to 10 points.

Defensively, the Eagles gave up just 15 first downs, but yielded long touchdowns in the second half on a 70-yard run by alternate quarterback Brad Smith and a 51-yard pass from Smith to standout Bryce Hamilton. Those plays accounted for 42 percent of the Grizzlies' offense.

The Skyhawks are 0-7 and have been outscored 358-41. They have scored more than seven points in just one game and the opponents have tallied at least 42 in each game.

