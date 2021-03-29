Hardrockers land 9 on all-conference teams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - South Dakota Mines track and field athletes Erica Keeble, Jenna Sayler and Andrew Ferris were named All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference First Team announced on Monday from the league office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, while Dakin Nolan, Ty Nickerson, Jared Wilson, Kamryn Scully, Sayler and Macy McClure were announced as All-RMAC Second Team selections.

To earn a spot on the All-RMAC First Team, competitors had to have placed 1-3 during an event at the RMAC Indoor Championships which were held last month in Spearfish, South Dakota. To get second-team honors, athletes had to place 4-6 during an event at the meet.

Keeble, who earned NCAA Div. II All-American status after finishing in sixth place during the women’s pole vault at the NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships earlier this month, won her third-consecutive women’s pole vault title during the RMAC Indoor Championships. She did so, by clearing a height of 12-feet-2-inches to win the event.

Sayler earned her RMAC First Team selection after placing second during the weight throw. She registered a mark of 55-9.75 to earn the runner-up honors. She also notched a fifth-place finish in the shot put for a RMAC Second Team nod. In that event, Sayler posted a mark of 40-11.5.