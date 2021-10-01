Hardrockers look to break skid at Adams State

The South Dakota Mines football team will look to break a two-game skid when the Hardrockers hit the road and take on Adams State Saturday in Alamosa, Colo.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Things started strong for the Hardrockers, with season-opening wins over Missouri-S&T and Mayville State, but Mines has dropped its first two Rocky Mountain Athletic conference games, falling to Chadron State on the road 31-20 and to CSU-Pueblo 49-7 last weekend in the the 'Rockers Homecoming contest.
Saturday's game against Adams State will only be the fifth time the Hardrockers have faced the Grizzlies. Both teams have won two games in the series.
Adams State has struggled out of the gates to an 0-4 start to the season. In its most recent contest, the Grizzlies were defeated by Black Hills State 51-48 in two overtimes.
The Grizzlies currently are sitting in seventh in the league in points scored per game, and ninth in points allowed per game out of 10 teams.
Tyreik Campbell is averaging 85.8 yards rushing per game, good for sixth best in the RMAC. Elijah Harper has 18 receptions, a number that is good for 4th best in the RMAC. Harper is also a dangerous kick returner, as he averages 37.6 yards per return, and has scored on a 91-yard return this year.
The Hardrockers boast three wide receivers in the top 12 in the RMAC in receptions. Colin Zur has 16 catches, Jeremiah Bridges has 15 and Isaiah Eastman has 14. Zur is 5th in receiving yards, while Eastman is 10th.
Ahmad Lewis has scored five touchdowns this season, tied for the thirdmost in the RMAC.
Kyante Christian and Gavin Chaddock have three quarterback sacks each, putting them in a tie for second in the conference.
The Hardrockers come back home on Saturday, Oct. 9, and take on Fort Lewis College for a noon kick-off at O'Harra Stadium.
The Black Hills State football team heads to Durango, Colo. to face Fort Lewis on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for noon.
This Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 RMAC) look to continue their hot start and improve their record against the struggling Skyhawks (0-4, 0-3 RMAC).
The Black Hills State football overcame a 21-point deficit Saturday to win an overtime thriller against Adams State, 51-48 on Swarm Day.
Down 24-3 at halftime, the Yellow Jackets, (3-1, 1-1 RMAC) sent the 2021 homecoming and hall of fame crowd of 2,784 home happy, earning the win in overtime after tying the game in the closing minutes.
Chance Eben and Nolan Susel each totaled three rushing touchdowns on the day. Eben ran 19 times for 113 yards, and also completed 16 of 27 passes for 190 yards.
Susel added 13 carries for 51 yards, while Matthew Collier finished with 174 yards on 23 carries. In the air, Susel and Kielar Harpham each had four catches, Susel totaling 63 yards, and Harpham 55.
Doodles Quinones was everywhere on defense, totaling 21 tackles. Lovenski Simon broke up three passes, and Isaiah Tivis and Ryder Blair each had two.
The Skyhawks are 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the RMAC to start the season. Over their four games, FLC has been outscored 216-14 after they were picked to finish last in the conference. The team finished with a 3-7 record in 2019.
Chadron State at New Mexico Highlands
The Chadron State Eagles will visit the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys Saturday for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference clash.
Both teams have 1-3 records and are 0-2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
They have a common opponent. Both lost to Colorado Mesa. The Mavericks defeated Highlands 56-37 on Sept. 18 while Mesa held on for a 24-17 verdict over Chadron State last Saturday.
The Eagles had the edge in about every statistical category in Grand Junction except what was on the scoreboard. They out-yarded the Mavericks 402 to 327, had 25 first downs compared to 18, possessed the ball 7 ½ more minutes, converted on nine of 17 third downs as opposed to three of 12 for Mesa and punted just twice.
But the Eagles are averaging only 20.5 points through their first four games
Highlands opened its season with a 44-7 walloping of Fort Lewis before dropping a 31-21 decision to RMAC preseason favorite Colorado Mines. The high-scoring shootout with Mesa followed. Last week, the Cowboys lost 40-21 to NCAA Division I FCS Tarleton State of Texas in a non-conference tilt.
The Cowboys are averaging 475.5 yards while giving up 412.3 a game. Quarterback Ramon Atkins has completed 84 of 160 passes for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with five interceptions. He's also run for 220 yards.
Chadron State quarterback Dalton Holst completed 29 of 51 passes for 290 yards last Saturday. That gave him 10,036 career passing yards, just 79 shy of Jonn McLain's school record. For the season, the senior from Gillette, Wyo., has completed 79 of 141 tosses for 917 yards and five TDs. He's been intercepted once.