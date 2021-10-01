Hardrockers look to breakskid at Adams State

Susel added 13 carries for 51 yards, while Matthew Collier finished with 174 yards on 23 carries. In the air, Susel and Kielar Harpham each had four catches, Susel totaling 63 yards, and Harpham 55.

Doodles Quinones was everywhere on defense, totaling 21 tackles. Lovenski Simon broke up three passes, and Isaiah Tivis and Ryder Blair each had two.

The Skyhawks are 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the RMAC to start the season. Over their four games, FLC has been outscored 216-14 after they were picked to finish last in the conference. The team finished with a 3-7 record in 2019.

Chadron State at New Mexico Highlands

The Chadron State Eagles will visit the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys Saturday for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference clash.

Both teams have 1-3 records and are 0-2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

They have a common opponent. Both lost to Colorado Mesa. The Mavericks defeated Highlands 56-37 on Sept. 18 while Mesa held on for a 24-17 verdict over Chadron State last Saturday.