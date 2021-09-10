Hardrockers look to maintain momentum against Mayville State

The Comets haven't had much of a running game up to this point, averaging, just 86 yards per game on the ground.

Josiah Walker is the defensive leader for Mayville State and has recorded 13 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

"Mayville State is coming in here as an 0-2 football team, but they have been in both games and have been competitive," said Flohr. "They have a good quarterback who has put up a lot of yards. Defensively, they are very optimistic defense, they play a lot of man coverage and they try to create matchups that way."

Regardless of their opponent, Flohr said the Hardrockers just need to focus on themselves and fix the mistakes that they made last week, and try to build on the success that they had.

Flohr said he liked the way they competed, as he added they played hard and played with a lot of energy. He said they made some mistakes schematically, but those things are going to happen in week one.

"Always as a football team we want to make gains from week one to week two, no matter who the opponent is," he said. "It's another game here at home in front of a great crowd."