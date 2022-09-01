Hardrockers open the season at Missouri S&T Thursday

South Dakota Mines is a perfect 2-0 in season openers under third-year head coach Charlie Flohr.

Last season, Mines narrowly defeated Missouri S&T 34-31 in Rapid City to launch its 2021 campaign. The Hardrockers hope to continue that trend against the Miners at 5 p.m. Thursday at Allgood-Bailey Stadium in Rotella, Missouri as they kickoff the 2022 season.

Mines loaded onto the team buses Wednesday morning to begin the 13-hour trek to central Missouri. Flohr admitted opening the year on a Thursday and on the road is odd but said the Hardrockers are eager to hit the field.

“It’s a business trip for us,” Flohr told The Journal Wednesday. “We only have one job to get done Thursday night and that’s to go and beat a very tough Missouri S&T opponent. I’m proud of the way our guys have handled the trip up to this point and I know they’re focused on winning the football game.”

Scouting the opponent

Missouri S&T finished last season 6-5 overall and 4-3 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.

The Miners hope to build on a positive 2021 season under first year head coach Andy Ball. Missouri S&T promoted Ball on March 28 after a short stint as the interim head coach following Todd Drury’s resignation on March 9.

“Andy Ball has done a really good job this year transitioning to be a head coach,” Flohr said. “I know he’ll have that team ready to go when we roll in there on Thursday night.”

Missouri S&T lost a lot of production on offense but returns a solid group on defense.

“They return a lot of starters, especially on the defensive side of the football,” Flohr said. “We know they are going to be a tough unit that’s very well coached and well prepared for the game. Offensively they return four starters, but have a lot of good young talent within the program.”

Scouting SD Mines

Mines returns a lot of production off of last year’s team that finished 6-5 overall (4-5 RMAC), its first winning season since 2015.

Offensively the Hardrockers return Christian Jayden Johannsen and Spencer Zur, who both bring starting experience to the table. Johannsen started all 11 games for Mines last season, while Zur appeared in nine games.

“They really complement each other and I’m really happy with the progress they have made on the field and off the field,” Flohr said. “Their relationship has gotten stronger and they’ve done a good job of helping each other out with the game of football.”

The two quarterbacks are listed as co-starters on the Hardrockers depth chart and Flohr said both will see the field against the Miners.

At wide receiver Mines returns Isaiah Eastman and Jeremiah Bridges, both of whom finished last season in the top-15 of the RMAC in receptions.

“Both of them are really electric and do great things with the ball in their hands,” Flohr said. “I want those kids to go out and be themselves and have fun. When they get the opportunity to make plays I want them to make sure they are taking advantage of it.”

On defense the Hardrockers are led by 2021 First-Team All-RMAC honorees Kyante Christian and Gavin Chaddock. The senior linebackers combined for 15 sacks last season.

Keys to the game

Forcing turnovers proved a major strength for SD Mines last season.

The Hardrockers forced 13 interceptions last season, the third best mark in the conference. Mines returned two of those interceptions, tied with Adams State and Colorado School of Mines, the second best mark among RMAC schools.

Flohr said he hopes the Hardrockers start the season on a high note by forcing turnovers early and often.

“Defensively if we can get two or three turnovers, and if we take care of the ball on offense, then the odds of winning the game are a lot higher,” Flohr said. “That will be big for us in this game, as well as the rest of the season.”

Mines’ 2022 campaign commences at 5 p.m. Thursday against Missouri S&T in Rotella, Missouri.